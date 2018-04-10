Marston, MO man seriously injured in crash on I-55

A Marston, Missouri man was injured in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 55 in New Madrid County. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, 57-year-old Jerry W. Jeffords, for an unknown reason, drove his vehicle off the left side of the road and hit a tree.
The Paducah Board of Commissioners approved amending Paducah’s smoking ordinance to make it a comprehensive smoke-free policy on Tuesday, April 10.
Survivors of violent crimes gathered for a candle lighting ceremony in Charleston Missouri Tuesday night to honor loved ones they have lost and share stories about their healing process.
The Rend Lake College Board of Trustees made two new agreements for Industrial Technology and Criminal Justice.
A new proposal from the SIU Board of Trustees could mean bad news for the city of Carbondale
Family members and friends describe the 28-year-old as “sweet” and “tender,” saying she died far too soon.
The head of LSU’s human resources department was placed on leave and retired hours later amid a 9NEWS Investigation.
Two people have been charged with murder in Brunswick County.
An East Texas nurse has been arrested on a murder charge. And KSLA News 12 has confirmed that he is the same man who's nursing license has been temporarily suspended.
Chesterfield Police Chief Colonel Jeffrey Katz is warning parents to pay attention to whats behind their kids phone screens. He listed 10 apps teens are using that parents should know about.
One person was shot and killed in the parking lot of a Mid-South Walmart, according to DeSoto County Sheriff Bill Rasco.
