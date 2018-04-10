Marston, MO man seriously injured in crash on I-55

A Marston, Missouri man was injured in a single-vehicle crash Tuesday, April 10, 2018 in New Madrid County.

The crash happened around 4:35 p.m. in the southbound lanes of Interstate 55 near the 39 mile-marker.

According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, 57-year-old Jerry W. Jeffords, for an unknown reason, drove his vehicle off the left side of the road and hit a tree.

Jeffords suffered serious injuries and was flown by medical helicopter to a Memphis, Tennessee hospital.

Troopers report that Jeffords' vehicle was totaled in the crash and a post in the median barrier cable was also damaged.

It is unknown if Jeffords was wearing a seat belt.

