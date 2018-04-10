Redhawks wins big over McKendree 15-0 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Redhawks wins big over McKendree 15-0

Written by Kyle Hinton, Digital Content Producer
Connect
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

The Redhawks host the division II McKendree Bearcats at Capaha Field.

Chase Urhahn led the Redhawks with 4 RBIs, while Danny Wright led the Redhawks with 3 hits.

Dominate pitching led to a 3-hit shutout again the Bearcats.

Semo wins it 15-0.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly