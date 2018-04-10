Redhawks wins big over McKendree 15-0

The Redhawks host the division II McKendree Bearcats at Capaha Field.
Chase Urhahn led the Redhawks with 4 RBIs, while Danny Wright led the Redhawks with 3 hits.
Dominate pitching led to a 3-hit shutout again the Bearcats.
Semo wins it 15-0.
