Paducah board amends ordinance to go smoke-free

The Paducah Board of Commissioners approved amending Paducah’s smoking ordinance to make it a comprehensive smoke-free policy on Tuesday, April 10.

According to the City, It was a 4-1 vote with Commissioner Richard Abraham voting no.

“This [ordinance] is based on evidence that these types of ordinances make an impact on the smoking rates," Mayor Harless said.

The newly adopted ordinance continues no smoking in enclosed public places and extends the prohibition to all places of employment, whether public or private.

The following locations are exceptions: private vehicles, retail tobacco stores, designated workplaces pursuant to KRS 61.165, private organizations or clubs, and private dwellings unless the dwelling also is used as a childcare facility, adult day care center, assisted living facility, hotel/motel guest room, or health care facility.

This amended ordinance also prohibits smoking in municipal and school-owned outdoor sports arenas and amphitheaters, public or private owned outdoor playgrounds, shelters, swimming pools, and spray-grounds, and municipally-owned outdoor public parks, playgrounds, trails, shelters, swimming pools, and spray-grounds. The outdoor area at Paxton Park Golf Course is an exception.

The definition of smoking now includes the use of electronic or oral smoking devices. Smoking now is prohibited in city-owned vehicles, and each city vehicle is required to have one no-smoking sign.

Paducah adopted a smoking ordinance in 2006.

