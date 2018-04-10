Founder of megachurch quits following misconduct allegations

A Marston, Missouri man was injured in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 55 in New Madrid County. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, 57-year-old Jerry W. Jeffords, for an unknown reason, drove his vehicle off the left side of the road and hit a tree.
A Marston, Missouri man was injured in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 55 in New Madrid County. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, 57-year-old Jerry W. Jeffords, for an unknown reason, drove his vehicle off the left side of the road and hit a tree.
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg appeared before Senate Judiciary and Commerce Committee on Tuesday, April 10.
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg appeared before Senate Judiciary and Commerce Committee on Tuesday, April 10.
The Paducah Board of Commissioners approved amending Paducah’s smoking ordinance to make it a comprehensive smoke-free policy on Tuesday, April 10.
The Paducah Board of Commissioners approved amending Paducah’s smoking ordinance to make it a comprehensive smoke-free policy on Tuesday, April 10.
Survivors of violent crimes gathered for a candle lighting ceremony in Charleston Missouri Tuesday night to honor loved ones they have lost and share stories about their healing process.
Survivors of violent crimes gathered for a candle lighting ceremony in Charleston Missouri Tuesday night to honor loved ones they have lost and share stories about their healing process.
The Rend Lake College Board of Trustees made two new agreements for Industrial Technology and Criminal Justice.
The Rend Lake College Board of Trustees made two new agreements for Industrial Technology and Criminal Justice.