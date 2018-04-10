Founder of megachurch quits following misconduct allegations - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Founder of megachurch quits following misconduct allegations

The founder Willow Creek Community Church near Chicago, one of the nation's largest evangelical churches, has stepped down (Source: Pixabay) The founder Willow Creek Community Church near Chicago, one of the nation's largest evangelical churches, has stepped down (Source: Pixabay)

SOUTH BARRINGTON, Ill. (AP) - The founder Willow Creek Community Church near Chicago, one of the nation's largest evangelical churches, has stepped down six months ahead of schedule.

The Tuesday announcement by the Rev. Bill Hybels to his congregation comes after published reports Hybels was the subject of inquiries by church leaders. They were looking into claims Hybels engaged in inappropriate behavior with women in his congregation. He was cleared of the allegations.

Hybels said he continues to enjoy support from the congregation, however the controversy was a distraction from the church's work.

The 66-year-old Hybels announced in 2012 announced his October 2018 retirement from the church he started in Palatine, Illinois in 1975.

Willow Creek has grown to eight Chicago-area locations. Leaders say it draws 25,000 people each week.

Heather Larson, the executive pastor, will take over as chief executive of Willow Creek, and Steve Carter will become the lead teaching pastor.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

