Two articulation agreements established with SIU, Missouri Baptist

Written by Kyle Hinton, Digital Content Producer
INA, IL (KFVS) -

The Rend Lake College Board of Trustees made two new agreements for Industrial Technology and Criminal Justice. These agreements are effective immediately. 

Students will be allowed to transfer Industrial Technology credits to Southern Illinois University - Carbondale (SIU) and Criminal Justice credits to Missouri Baptist University (MBU). 

Industrial Technology majors can transfer 64 credit hours, must maintain a 2.0 GPA and are required to complete a minimum of 42 credit hours at SIU.

Criminal Justice majors must maintain a 2.0 GPA and complete 40 credit hours at MBU.

These agreements will be re-evaluated annually by RLC and the partnering university and a list of specific courses that will transfer to each institution were also provided at the Board meeting. This list can be found on RLC’s website or when speaking with an RLC Academic Advisor.

Students wishing to learn more about program specifics should contact their RLC Academic Advisor at 618-437-5321, Ext. 1266.

