SIU hosts suicide prevention event

SIU Carbondale is trying to help change that, and one of those ways is by hosting a free screening (Source: KFVS)

Suicide is the second leading cause of death among people ages 15-34 according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. SIU Carbondale is trying to help change that, and one of those ways is by hosting a free screening of suicide: The Ripple Effect.

They were able to put on the event with the help of Centerstone which is one of the nation’s largest not-for-profit providers of community-based behavioral health care.

They have several centers in Illinois and acted as producers of the film.

The film focuses on Kevin Hines who attempted to take his own life by jumping from the Golden Gate Bridge at 19-years-old.

He is one of the only 36-people to survive that jump. The film chronicles Kevin’s personal journey and the ripple effect it has on those who have been impacted by his suicide attempt and his life's work since.

The film also highlights the stories of individuals and families who are utilizing their personal tragedy to bring hope to others.

Kevin Hines talks about what he hopes people facing depression get out of his film.

"We have to understand our thoughts don't have to become our actions, we can think about suicide all we want, you have to ask for help every time," said Hines. "I think I'm giving people a message, that they are then repossessing it in their brain and that they are able to go out and do the work to change and save their own lives, it is not about me or this movie. It's about what you see on this screen, to go maybe I can do this."

There are over 40,000 deaths by suicide reported every year according to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.