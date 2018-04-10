Pres. Trump intends to nominate Cape Girardeau County sheriff for Marshal's position

Cape Girardeau Sheriff John Jordan is set to get a promotion from the president.

Senator Roy Blunt says in a statement that President Donald Trump intends to nominate Jordan to be the next US Marshal for the Eastern District Of Missouri.

“Sheriff John Jordan’s tenure as the longest serving sheriff in Cape Girardeau County history has prepared him well to serve as U.S. Marshal for the Eastern District of Missouri,” said Blunt. “Sheriff Jordan successfully led a statewide counter narcotics program, making our communities safer and stronger. The numerous letters of support I received from elected officials and law enforcement leaders speak to Sheriff Jordan’s ability to work with local, state, and federal agencies to get the job done. Beyond his extensive professional accomplishments, Sheriff Jordan has dedicated his time to volunteering and serving his community. I look forward to seeing Mr. Jordan sworn in as the first sheriff in forty years to serve as U.S. Marshal for the Eastern District of Missouri.”

Jordan has served as sheriff since 1994. He's been in law enforcement for 36-years.

No word yet on when that nomination would officially take place.

