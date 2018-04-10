Pres. Trump intends to nominate Cape Girardeau County sheriff fo - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Pres. Trump intends to nominate Cape Girardeau County sheriff for Marshal's position

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
Connect
Sheriff Jordan has served in law enforcement for 36 years. (Source: Pixabay.com) Sheriff Jordan has served in law enforcement for 36 years. (Source: Pixabay.com)

Cape Girardeau Sheriff John Jordan is set to get a promotion from the president.

Senator Roy Blunt says in a statement that President Donald Trump intends to nominate Jordan to be the next US  Marshal for the Eastern District Of Missouri.

“Sheriff John Jordan’s tenure as the longest serving sheriff in Cape Girardeau County history has prepared him well to serve as U.S. Marshal for the Eastern District of Missouri,” said Blunt. “Sheriff Jordan successfully led a statewide counter narcotics program, making our communities safer and stronger. The numerous letters of support I received from elected officials and law enforcement leaders speak to Sheriff Jordan’s ability to work with local, state, and federal agencies to get the job done. Beyond his extensive professional accomplishments, Sheriff Jordan has dedicated his time to volunteering and serving his community. I look forward to seeing Mr. Jordan sworn in as the first sheriff in forty years to serve as U.S. Marshal for the Eastern District of Missouri.”

Jordan has served as sheriff since 1994. He's been in law enforcement for 36-years. 

No word yet on when that nomination would officially take place.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • Paducah board amends ordinance to go smoke-free

    Paducah board amends ordinance to go smoke-free

    Tuesday, April 10 2018 10:16 PM EDT2018-04-11 02:16:45 GMT
    The Paducah Board of Commissioners approved amending Paducah’s smoking ordinance to make it a comprehensive smoke-free policy on Tuesday, April 10.  (Source: Pixabay)The Paducah Board of Commissioners approved amending Paducah’s smoking ordinance to make it a comprehensive smoke-free policy on Tuesday, April 10.  (Source: Pixabay)

    The Paducah Board of Commissioners approved amending Paducah’s smoking ordinance to make it a comprehensive smoke-free policy on Tuesday, April 10. 

    The Paducah Board of Commissioners approved amending Paducah’s smoking ordinance to make it a comprehensive smoke-free policy on Tuesday, April 10. 

  • Survivors of violent crimes band together in Charleston, MO

    Survivors of violent crimes band together in Charleston, MO

    Tuesday, April 10 2018 10:14 PM EDT2018-04-11 02:14:19 GMT
    Survivors of various crimes place colorful candles that represent what they've overcome during a ceremony Tuesday at Susanna Wesley Family Learning Center in Charleston, MO. (Source: Nathan Ellgren, KFVS)Survivors of various crimes place colorful candles that represent what they've overcome during a ceremony Tuesday at Susanna Wesley Family Learning Center in Charleston, MO. (Source: Nathan Ellgren, KFVS)
    Survivors of various crimes place colorful candles that represent what they've overcome during a ceremony Tuesday at Susanna Wesley Family Learning Center in Charleston, MO.Survivors of various crimes place colorful candles that represent what they've overcome during a ceremony Tuesday at Susanna Wesley Family Learning Center in Charleston, MO.

    Survivors of violent crimes gathered for a candle lighting ceremony in Charleston Missouri Tuesday night to honor loved ones they have lost and share stories about their healing process.

    Survivors of violent crimes gathered for a candle lighting ceremony in Charleston Missouri Tuesday night to honor loved ones they have lost and share stories about their healing process.

  • Two articulation agreements established with SIU, Missouri Baptist

    Two articulation agreements established with SIU, Missouri Baptist

    Tuesday, April 10 2018 9:16 PM EDT2018-04-11 01:16:05 GMT
    (Source: KFVS)(Source: KFVS)
    (Source: KFVS)(Source: KFVS)

    The Rend Lake College Board of Trustees made two new agreements for Industrial Technology and Criminal Justice.

    The Rend Lake College Board of Trustees made two new agreements for Industrial Technology and Criminal Justice.

    •   
Powered by Frankly