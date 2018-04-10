WATCH LIVE: SIU board to vote on reallocation of $5.1 million to Edwardsville campus

A new proposal from the SIU Board of Trustees could mean bad news for the city of Carbondale (Source: KFVS)

Southern Illinois University is set to vote on a proposal to take $5.125 million of state funds and reallocate them from the Carbondale campus to the Edwardsville campus.

According to a statement from the Board, the reasoning is over the past several years SIUE's enrollment rates have risen while SIUC has been falling.

Now, SIUE has almost the same amount of students attending as SIUC.

City Officials from Carbondale's Chamber of Commerce are worried that this new proposal could mean a huge blow to Carbondale's economy. So much so that they issued a statement to the Board urging them to reconsider.

Jennifer Olson, the Chamber's Interim Director, said a study was conducted by SIUC that found that every $1 of state funding put into SIUC generates $7.72 for Carbondale's local economy. Therefore, the Chamber predicts that taking $5 million from SIUC would mean taking away around $39 million from Carbondale.

She said this accounts for money students spend while in town, what their parents and friends spend when they visit, and so on.

Most local businesses in Carbondale say they've felt the effects of SIUC's lowering enrollment already. However, managers of Chango's on South Illinois Ave. they aren't worried about how the vote goes.

Jasmine Alexander helps run the restaurant with her family and says they've seen the effects of less students attending the school but they are continuing to keep customers coming in and ordering out for delivery.

"I don't really think it has much to do with the economics and the students being gone," she said, "You just have to do what you have to do."

She says the fact that they keep trying new things and stay open later and more often than competitors they are managing to maintain a steady amount of business.

State Rep. Monica Bristow, D-Godfrey, state Rep. LaToya Greenwood, D-East St. Louis, state Rep. Jay Hoffman, D-Swansea, and state Rep. Katie Stuart, D-Edwardsville, are standing in support of this proposal, and released the following statement:

“We support the Southern Illinois University system and both campuses located in Carbondale and Edwardsville who have had a relationship of working together. While we support the individual mission of each campus, during the last two decades, Southern Illinois University’s Carbondale campus has seen a sharp decline in enrollment, with a decrease of 37 percent since 1999. Meanwhile, the student population of Edwardsville’s campus has steadily increased, and the two campuses now rival each other in size. With equal student populations, the two campuses should get equal funding. “Historically, the Carbondale campus has received more than 60 percent of available state funding, but Edwardsville is deserving of their fair share. Edwardsville stood strong throughout the state’s budget impasse, and even loaned millions of dollars to Carbondale. The Edwardsville campus is no longer just for commuters. It is a competitive University and deserves to be funded as such. “Edwardsville’s location in the Metro East makes it a prime location for investment. Southern Illinois University’s Edwardsville campus has the ability to serve as a pioneer for workforce training, increasing opportunities for entrepreneurship and innovation. Additionally, with its close proximity to Scott Air Force Base, the Edwardsville campus also attracts students with a strong work ethic and a need for continued educational opportunities. “We urge the Board of Trustees to vote in favor of a shift in funding to Southern Illinois University Edwardsville. By fairly funding Edwardsville, we can continue attracting the best and the brightest students and work to halt the exodus of Illinois students to out-of-state schools.”

