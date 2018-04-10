SIU board votes 'no' on reallocation of $5.1 million to Edwardsville campus

The first family to be bestowed with the Illinois Department of Agriculture Bicentennial Farm designation is from southern Illinois.
The first family to be bestowed with the Illinois Department of Agriculture Bicentennial Farm designation is from southern Illinois.
Warm and windy conditions continue across the Heartland this afternoon.
Warm and windy conditions continue across the Heartland this afternoon.
Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner says he so enamored with the state's capitol city he is willing to spend his own money to make it more beautiful.
Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner says he so enamored with the state's capitol city he is willing to spend his own money to make it more beautiful.
Illinois prisons officials have told state lawmakers that they need an extra $420 million to get through the rest of the budget year.
Illinois prisons officials have told state lawmakers that they need an extra $420 million to get through the rest of the budget year.
A 16-year-old student at Seven Hills school made a 911 call begging for help hours before he was found dead inside his van Tuesday night.
A 16-year-old student at Seven Hills school made a 911 call begging for help hours before he was found dead inside his van Tuesday night.
Investigators believe the man killed his wife in their home then left her body in the dumpster two days before he was arrested.
Investigators believe the man killed his wife in their home then left her body in the dumpster two days before he was arrested.
Woodrow Karey has returned to the witness stand today. Karey took the stand Tuesday in his own defense. Today he is being cross-examined by prosecutors. Karey, who is charged with manslaughter, admitted he killed Pastor Ronald Harris and explained why he did it, saying the pastor had raped his wife and she couldn't get away from him. Theresa Schmidt is in the courtroom. Follow her on Twitter for the latest from the courtroom. Tweets by KplcTschmidt Copyright 20...
Woodrow Karey has returned to the witness stand today. Karey took the stand Tuesday in his own defense. Today he is being cross-examined by prosecutors. Karey, who is charged with manslaughter, admitted he killed Pastor Ronald Harris and explained why he did it, saying the pastor had raped his wife and she couldn't get away from him. Theresa Schmidt is in the courtroom. Follow her on Twitter for the latest from the courtroom. Tweets by KplcTschmidt Copyright 20...
The company that publishes the National Enquirer paid a former doorman at one of Donald Trump's New York skyscrapers $30,000 during the presidential campaign for a tip about Trump it never ran.
The company that publishes the National Enquirer paid a former doorman at one of Donald Trump's New York skyscrapers $30,000 during the presidential campaign for a tip about Trump it never ran.
It's unclear if the NBA will seek any action against the Oklahoma City Thunder announcer.
It's unclear if the NBA will seek any action against the Oklahoma City Thunder announcer.
Authorities confirm there have been 2 deaths. Registered Nurse William George "Will" Davis, 34, of Hallsville, Texas, faces a murder charge in relation to the death of a 47-year-old man. Multiple charges of aggravated assault may come later. "We are currently investigating up to 7 incidents at CHRISTUS," Tyler, Texas, Police Chief Jimmy Toler said.
Authorities confirm there have been 2 deaths. Registered Nurse William George "Will" Davis, 34, of Hallsville, Texas, faces a murder charge in relation to the death of a 47-year-old man. Multiple charges of aggravated assault may come later. "We are currently investigating up to 7 incidents at CHRISTUS," Tyler, Texas, Police Chief Jimmy Toler said.
An arrest affidavit is providing new details about the arrest of an East Texas nurse accused of murder, alleging he deliberately inserted air into patients' arterial lines.
An arrest affidavit is providing new details about the arrest of an East Texas nurse accused of murder, alleging he deliberately inserted air into patients' arterial lines.
Police have arrested a suspect after a person was attacked on a CATS bus on April 7. The assault occurred shortly after midnight in the 400 block of N. Tryon Street. Police say the victim received serious but non-life threatening injuries as a result of being repeatedly kicked and hit in the head.
Police have arrested a suspect after a person was attacked on a CATS bus on April 7. The assault occurred shortly after midnight in the 400 block of N. Tryon Street. Police say the victim received serious but non-life threatening injuries as a result of being repeatedly kicked and hit in the head.
The Louisiana Health Department has started reaching out to people who attended a particular WWE event last week.
The Louisiana Health Department has started reaching out to people who attended a particular WWE event last week.
Fake marijuana likely tainted with rat poison kills 3 people in Illinois, sickens more than 100.
Fake marijuana likely tainted with rat poison kills 3 people in Illinois, sickens more than 100.