SIU board to vote on reallocation of $5.1 million to Edwardsville campus

This Thursday, Southern Illinois University is set to vote on a proposal to take $5.125 million of state funds and reallocate them from the Carbondale campus to the Edwardsville campus.

According to a statement from the Board, the reasoning is over the past several years SIUE's enrollment rates have risen while SIUC has been falling.

Now, SIUE has almost the same amount of students attending as SIUC.

City Officials from Carbondale's Chamber of Commerce are worried that this new proposal could mean a huge blow to Carbondale's economy. So much so that they issued a statement to the Board urging them to reconsider.

Jennifer Olson, the Chamber's Interim Director, said a study was conducted by SIUC that found that every $1 of state funding put into SIUC generates $7.72 for Carbondale's local economy. Therefore, the Chamber predicts that taking $5 million from SIUC would mean taking away around $39 million from Carbondale.

She said this accounts for money students spend while in town, what their parents and friends spend when they visit, and so on.

Most local businesses in Carbondale say they've felt the effects of SIUC's lowering enrollment already. However, managers of Chango's on South Illinois Ave. they aren't worried about how the vote goes.

Jasmine Alexander helps run the restaurant with her family and says they've seen the effects of less students attending the school but they are continuing to keep customers coming in and ordering out for delivery.

"I don't really think it has much to do with the economics and the students being gone," she said, "You just have to do what you have to do."

She says the fact that they keep trying new things and stay open later and more often than competitors they are managing to maintain a steady amount of business.

