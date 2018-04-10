Amid teacher protests, Kentucky governor signs pension bill

Temperatures will fall into the 30s across much of the area and patchy frost is possible.
The old U.S. 68/KY 80 Lake Barkley Bridge at Canton will be demolished Wednesday, April 11, weather permitting. The new bridge will be closed for two hours.
Cape Girardeau Sheriff John Jordan is set to get a promotion from the president.
Three graduate students are currently attending Murray State University as Fulbright scholars, a prestigious opportunity in academia for high-achieving students with demonstrated leadership abilities.
A new proposal from the SIU Board of Trustees could mean bad news for the city of Carbondale
