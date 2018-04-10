Greitens, Blunt announce 161 “Opportunity Zones" in MO

Governor Eric Greitens and Senator Roy Blunt announced 161 “Opportunity Zones” in Missouri on April 10. These are low-income areas that will see added incentives for investment. (Source: Roy Blunt, US Senate)

Locations were determined by the state and made possible by the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017.

“We’ve already seen jobs coming back to Missouri as a result of strong conservative reforms," said Greitens. "Now I’m proud to share that, because of tax reform, we have a new tool to bring businesses back to the areas that need it most. The communities that need quality jobs, areas with a lot of poverty and not a lot of opportunity, will get a leg up as they compete for jobs. I’m grateful to everyone who worked on this issue, and proud to announce these opportunity zones today."

“The Opportunity Zones program will help spur new investments in communities where they’re needed most," said Blunt. "By bringing investment incentives to underserved areas, the program will help create more jobs, drive economic growth, and improve the quality of life for families across our state. The Opportunity Zones program is another example of how tax reform is directly benefitting Missourians, and turning the page on years of slow growth and stagnant wages. I’m proud to support this program, and I’ll keep working to advance pro-growth policies that will help more hardworking families get ahead."

The opportunity zones are located in Bolivar, Branson, Butler County, Cameron, Cape Girardeau, Columbia, Dallas County, Excelsior Springs, Hannibal, Independence, Jackson County, Jefferson City, Jennings, Joplin, Kansas City, Kennett, Kirksville, Laclede County, Lafayette County, Lebanon, Maryville, Mexico, Monett, Montgomery County, Neosho, New Madrid County, Newton County, Pemiscot County, Potosi, Pulaski County, Randolph County, Ripley County, Saline County, Sikeston, Springfield, St. Joseph, St. Louis, St. Louis County, Sugar Creek, Sullivan County, Sunrise Beach, Warren County, Warrensburg, Warsaw, Wayne County, and West Plains.

For a full list of Missouri’s opportunity zones, click here.

