Illinois Senate plan would include LGBT history in schools - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Illinois Senate plan would include LGBT history in schools

Illinois Senate plan would include LGBT history in schools (Source: Pixabay) Illinois Senate plan would include LGBT history in schools (Source: Pixabay)

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - The Illinois Senate has advanced a plan requiring public schools teach a unit on the role and contributions of gays, lesbians and other LGBT individuals in society.

The Senate Education committee endorsed the measure 8-2 Tuesday. Sen. Heather Steans is the sponsor. The Chicago Democrat says the proposal will allow LGBT children to learn more about their own history.

Equality Illinois backs the measure. CEO Brian Johnson says the legislation is consistent with current law. Students currently have to study the contributions of other under-represented groups including African Americans, Hispanics and Asian Americans.

The conservative Illinois Family Institute opposes comparing sexuality to race. Laurie Higgins is a culture writer for the Christian organization. She says the legislation is "ideologically driven" and will only teach children to "normalize homosexuality."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Heartland NewsNewsMore>>

  • Three Fulbright scholars attending Murray State

    Three Fulbright scholars attending Murray State

    Tuesday, April 10 2018 7:02 PM EDT2018-04-10 23:02:31 GMT
    Three graduate students are currently attending Murray State University as Fulbright scholars, a prestigious opportunity in academia for high-achieving students with demonstrated leadership abilities. Pictured is José Torres of Santa Ana, El Salvador.Three graduate students are currently attending Murray State University as Fulbright scholars, a prestigious opportunity in academia for high-achieving students with demonstrated leadership abilities. Pictured is José Torres of Santa Ana, El Salvador.
    Three graduate students are currently attending Murray State University as Fulbright scholars, a prestigious opportunity in academia for high-achieving students with demonstrated leadership abilities. Pictured is José Torres of Santa Ana, El Salvador.Three graduate students are currently attending Murray State University as Fulbright scholars, a prestigious opportunity in academia for high-achieving students with demonstrated leadership abilities. Pictured is José Torres of Santa Ana, El Salvador.

    Three graduate students are currently attending Murray State University as Fulbright scholars, a prestigious opportunity in academia for high-achieving students with demonstrated leadership abilities. Fulbright is an American scholarship program that offers opportunities for recent graduates and graduate students to research, study and teach in more than 140 countries. 

    Three graduate students are currently attending Murray State University as Fulbright scholars, a prestigious opportunity in academia for high-achieving students with demonstrated leadership abilities. Fulbright is an American scholarship program that offers opportunities for recent graduates and graduate students to research, study and teach in more than 140 countries. 

  • Newspaper tariffs could impact southern IL papers

    Newspaper tariffs could impact southern IL papers

    Tuesday, April 10 2018 6:59 PM EDT2018-04-10 22:59:16 GMT
    The digital age has been tough enough on the physical newspaper and now the tariffs could affect the newspaper bottom line.  (Source: Raycom Media)The digital age has been tough enough on the physical newspaper and now the tariffs could affect the newspaper bottom line.  (Source: Raycom Media)
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    The digital age has been tough enough on the physical newspaper and now the tariffs could affect the newspaper bottom line. 

    The digital age has been tough enough on the physical newspaper and now the tariffs could affect the newspaper bottom line. 

  • Future successors of business eLaunch

    Future successors of business eLaunch

    Sunday, April 8 2018 9:36 PM EDT2018-04-09 01:36:17 GMT
    Future business leaders are emerging right now in Southern Illinois.  (Source: Pixabay)Future business leaders are emerging right now in Southern Illinois.  (Source: Pixabay)
    Illinois Senate plan would include LGBT history in schools (Source: Pixabay)Illinois Senate plan would include LGBT history in schools (Source: Pixabay)

    Future business leaders are emerging right now in Southern Illinois. 

    Future business leaders are emerging right now in Southern Illinois. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly