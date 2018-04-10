Lockdown lifted after incident at Cape Girardeau veterans home - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Lockdown lifted after incident at Cape Girardeau veterans home

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Connect
The Veterans Home in Cape Girardeau was placed on a 48-hour lockdown after an incident on Saturday. (Source: KFVS) The Veterans Home in Cape Girardeau was placed on a 48-hour lockdown after an incident on Saturday. (Source: KFVS)
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

A lockdown is lifted after an incident at the Veterans Home in Cape Girardeau, Missouri on Saturday, April 7.

According to Daniel Bell, public information coordinator with the Missouri Veterans Commission, a man walked into the veterans home on Saturday and was "acting strangely."

He said police were notified and the veterans home was placed on a 48-hour lockdown. While the lockdown has since been lifted, Bell said they "remain vigilant" at the veterans home.

He said they're not sure who the man was and to his knowledge, police never found him.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • Three Fulbright scholars attending Murray State

    Three Fulbright scholars attending Murray State

    Tuesday, April 10 2018 7:02 PM EDT2018-04-10 23:02:31 GMT
    Three graduate students are currently attending Murray State University as Fulbright scholars, a prestigious opportunity in academia for high-achieving students with demonstrated leadership abilities. Pictured is José Torres of Santa Ana, El Salvador.Three graduate students are currently attending Murray State University as Fulbright scholars, a prestigious opportunity in academia for high-achieving students with demonstrated leadership abilities. Pictured is José Torres of Santa Ana, El Salvador.
    Three graduate students are currently attending Murray State University as Fulbright scholars, a prestigious opportunity in academia for high-achieving students with demonstrated leadership abilities. Pictured is José Torres of Santa Ana, El Salvador.Three graduate students are currently attending Murray State University as Fulbright scholars, a prestigious opportunity in academia for high-achieving students with demonstrated leadership abilities. Pictured is José Torres of Santa Ana, El Salvador.

    Three graduate students are currently attending Murray State University as Fulbright scholars, a prestigious opportunity in academia for high-achieving students with demonstrated leadership abilities. Fulbright is an American scholarship program that offers opportunities for recent graduates and graduate students to research, study and teach in more than 140 countries. 

    Three graduate students are currently attending Murray State University as Fulbright scholars, a prestigious opportunity in academia for high-achieving students with demonstrated leadership abilities. Fulbright is an American scholarship program that offers opportunities for recent graduates and graduate students to research, study and teach in more than 140 countries. 

  • Newspaper tariffs could impact southern IL papers

    Newspaper tariffs could impact southern IL papers

    Tuesday, April 10 2018 6:59 PM EDT2018-04-10 22:59:16 GMT
    The digital age has been tough enough on the physical newspaper and now the tariffs could affect the newspaper bottom line.  (Source: Raycom Media)The digital age has been tough enough on the physical newspaper and now the tariffs could affect the newspaper bottom line.  (Source: Raycom Media)
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    The digital age has been tough enough on the physical newspaper and now the tariffs could affect the newspaper bottom line. 

    The digital age has been tough enough on the physical newspaper and now the tariffs could affect the newspaper bottom line. 

  • Future successors of business eLaunch

    Future successors of business eLaunch

    Sunday, April 8 2018 9:36 PM EDT2018-04-09 01:36:17 GMT
    Future business leaders are emerging right now in Southern Illinois.  (Source: Pixabay)Future business leaders are emerging right now in Southern Illinois.  (Source: Pixabay)
    Illinois Senate plan would include LGBT history in schools (Source: Pixabay)Illinois Senate plan would include LGBT history in schools (Source: Pixabay)

    Future business leaders are emerging right now in Southern Illinois. 

    Future business leaders are emerging right now in Southern Illinois. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly