Lockdown lifted after incident at Cape Girardeau veterans home

The Veterans Home in Cape Girardeau was placed on a 48-hour lockdown after an incident on Saturday. (Source: KFVS)

A lockdown is lifted after an incident at the Veterans Home in Cape Girardeau, Missouri on Saturday, April 7.

According to Daniel Bell, public information coordinator with the Missouri Veterans Commission, a man walked into the veterans home on Saturday and was "acting strangely."

He said police were notified and the veterans home was placed on a 48-hour lockdown. While the lockdown has since been lifted, Bell said they "remain vigilant" at the veterans home.

He said they're not sure who the man was and to his knowledge, police never found him.

