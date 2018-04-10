Illinois to host National Work Zone Awareness Week event

The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT), Illinois State Police and others will hold a "Work Zone Safety" safety message over reducing the number of work zone crashes, injuries and deaths in Illinois.

Officials included in the message are Doug Helfrich, construction engineer for IDOT’s District 9, Capt. Derek Wise, Illinois State Police, Beck Simonds, Associated General Contractors, ET Simonds Construction Co., Joe Davis, director of Illinois Laborers' & Contractors' Joint Apprenticeship & Training Program and Amy Fasig, Laborers Local #773

This event will take place on April 11 at 10 a.m. and will be at North end of Blue Heron Drive (past Menards), should there be inclement weather the event will be moved to Illinois Laborers' & Contractors' Joint Apprenticeship & Training Facility, 5105 Ed Smith Way, Marion

The construction season is ramping up throughout the country and IDOT, in partnership with Illinois State Police and other local and national partners, will be joined by construction workers to issue an urgent reminder about the importance of work zone safety.

Illinois is the host state this year for National Work Zone Awareness Week and The theme for the week of April 9 - 13 is “Work Zone Safety – Everybody’s Responsibility.”

The event will also highlight major projects in the area.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.