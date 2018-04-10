Illinois to host National Work Zone Awareness Week event

According to Bollinger County, Missouri Coroner's Office, a Chaffee, Mo. man was killed in a work-related accident on Monday, April 9.
A total of 12 tornadoes touched down in the Heartland on Tuesday, April 3 causing damage, according to the National Weather Service.
The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT), Illinois State Police and others will hold a "Work Zone Safety" safety message over reducing the number of work zone crashes, injuries and deaths in Illinois.
Carbondale, Illinois leaders are scheduled to meet on Wednesday, April 11 to discuss a funding proposal by the SIU Board of Trustees.
Police in Mount Vernon, Illinois are trying to identify two people.
Family members and friends describe the 28-year-old as “sweet” and “tender,” saying she died far too soon.
Lizzy Martinez didn’t wear a bra to school and was asked to put two Band-Aids over each nipple.
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will testify in front of a Senate committee at 2 p.m. Tuesday to answer questions on how the data 87 million users was compromised. Here's what you need to know.
The Best Places to Live rankings are based on affordability, job prospects and quality of life.
After privately assuring senators that his company will do better, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is undergoing a two-day congressional inquisition that will be very public.
The perfectly healthy man learned an important lesson: Eat this pepper at your own risk. They are deadly hot.
A family is searching for answers after two infant sisters were sent to the hospital with serious injuries.
Two people have been charged with murder in Brunswick County.
The Lexington County Sheriff's Department says a woman who had been reported missing since March 31 has been located in Aiken County.
A new batch of warrants, and another round of victims are now linked to a former New Hanover County High School science teacher fired in February for sex crimes against students.
