Carbondale, IL leaders to discuss funding proposal

Carbondale, Illinois leaders are scheduled to meet on Wednesday, April 11 to discuss a funding proposal by the SIU Board of Trustees.

They will discuss the economic impact it could have on the region's economy.

Mayor John "Mike" Henry will be joined by regional leaders at the Civic Center.

