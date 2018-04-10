Governor Greitens Announces $100 Million in Disaster Relief Projects

On Tuesday, April 10, Missouri Governor Eric Greitens announced plans to administer more than $100 million to communities across the state impacted by disasters.

“Recovery is a long-term process, and we want communities across the state of Missouri to know that we are with you every step of the way. We’ve got your back,” said Governor Eric Greitens. “We want to thank everyone who worked to get this funding into the hands of people that need it.”

These projects will be funded by Communities Development Block Grants that were awarded to the state by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). This new funding was appropriated as part of the Bipartisan Budget Act of 2018 and was a major priority of U.S. Senator Roy Blunt.

Missouri will receive $50.5 million for critical unmet needs for long-term recoveries, such as moving damaged water and waste water facilities out of the floodplains, downtown revitalization or road and bridge repair. Another #41.59 million was awarded to mitigate the impact of future disasters through the buyout of structures repetitively flooded and the construction of berms and levies.

Today the Governor announced 12 projects that have already been approved by the state:

Butler County has been approved for $34,969 which will be used for repairs, reshaping, surface materials, and equipment needed for county road repair. These CDBG funds are needed for the 15 percent local match required by FEMA.

Carter County has been approved for $12,468 which will be used for repairs to the South Van Buren Sewer District’s damaged sewer systems. Items include pumps, control panels, and floats. These CDBG funds are needed for the 15 percent local match required by FEMA.

Carter County has been approved for $169.989 which will be used for a buy-out and demolition of 10 residential properties and one public water district building in Fremont, Missouri. These CDBG funds will be used as the local match required by FEMA for the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program.

Phelps County has been approved for $50,153 which will be used for a buy-out and demolition of six residential properties in the Jerome and Sporthaven resort areas through the Flood Mitigation Assistance Grant. These CDBG funds are a local match required by FEMA.

Pike County has been approved for $250,500 which will be used for the construction of a low water bridge.

Ripley County has been approved for $30,000 which will be used for a feasibility study of the possibility of one regional justice center designed to serve both Ripley and Carter Counties. The study will specifically address potential locations, design specifications, construction costs, and an operational cost analyses specific to each county.

The City of Doniphan has been approved for $116,665 which will be used for a buy-out and demolition of 12 residential properties. These CDBG funds will be used as the local match required by FEMA for the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program.

The City of Mosby has been approved for $737,529 which will be used for a buy-out and demolition of 41 residential properties. These CDBG funds are a local match required by FEMA for the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program.

The City of Pacific has been approved for $215,481 which will be used for repairs to their damaged wastewater treatment facility. These CDBG funds are needed for the 15 percent local match required by FEMA.

The City of Pacific has been approved for $656,909 which will be used for a buy-out and demolition of 31 residential properties. These CDBG funds will be used as the local match required by FEMA for the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program.

The City of Van Buren has been approved for $120,592 which will be used for a buy-out and demolition of 9 residential properties. These CDBG funds will be used as the local match required by FEMA for the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program.

The Village of Bull Creek has been approved for $258,587 which will be used for a buy-out and demolition of 16 residential properties, including one manufactured home park. These CDBG funds will be used as the local match required by FEMA for the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program.

Gov. Greitens will work with Missouri's congressional delegation and state legislators to identify additional projects in communities across Missouri's 102 counties that have been impacted by disaster declarations since 2015.

