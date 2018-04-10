Kentucky teachers plan another rally for education funding

Kentucky teachers who rallied last week at the state Capitol for education funding plan be there again Friday,(Source: Pixabay)

By BRUCE SCHREINER

Associated Press

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky teachers who rallied last week at the state Capitol for education funding plan be there again Friday, when lawmakers consider overriding the governor's veto of budget and revenue measures.

Last week, teachers and other school workers filled the Capitol in Frankfort in a mass rally.

Now, the Kentucky Association of School Superintendents has encouraged local school leaders statewide to send delegations to the next rally. The group's executive director, Tom Shelton, said Tuesday that closing schools may become necessary if districts have too many absences, but he says that's a local decision.

In Trimble County, the school district said on its Facebook page that classes would be canceled Friday in the northern Kentucky district to allow teachers and staff to join the rally.

