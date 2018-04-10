Judge: McDonald's Extra Value Meals label is not deceptive - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

A federal judge in Chicago has tossed a class-action lawsuit that argued McDonald's was duping consumers (Source: Pixabay.com) A federal judge in Chicago has tossed a class-action lawsuit that argued McDonald's was duping consumers (Source: Pixabay.com)

CHICAGO (AP) - A federal judge in Chicago has tossed a class-action lawsuit that argued McDonald's was duping consumers because a single "Extra Value Meal" costs more than the sum total of the individual components of the meal bought separately.

The Chicago Daily Law Bulletin reported Monday that Kelly Killeen said she bought a sausage burrito breakfast Extra Value Meal in Chicago for $5.08. But she said the "value" label was deceptive because buying the same two sausage burritos, hash browns and coffee individually would have cost a total of $4.97.

Judge Elaine Bucklo noted that prices for combo meals and individual items are easily visible from the counter. She said just because some consumers don't want to bother to compare prices doesn't mean they can claim they've been fooled.

Information from: Chicago Daily Law Bulletin , http://www.chicagolawbulletin.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

