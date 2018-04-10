Illinois comptroller releases $350M under new school funding - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Illinois comptroller releases $350M under new school funding

The Illinois state comptroller is releasing $350 million to public school districts statewide (Source: Raycom Media) The Illinois state comptroller is releasing $350 million to public school districts statewide (Source: Raycom Media)

SPRINGFIELD, Ill (AP) - The Illinois state comptroller is releasing $350 million to public school districts statewide as part of the newly approved education-funding overhaul.

Democrat Susana Mendoza began processing checks Tuesday. The money is part of the evidence-based funding formula approved by the General Assembly last year. It directs money to the neediest districts first with an emphasis on state funding to fill gaps where local resources cannot.

Mendoza will continue making state payments to the state's 850 school districts once more in April and four times in May and June.

There's nearly $50 million more due to the schools from the new funding formula which has not yet been distributed.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Heartland NewsNewsMore>>

  • Chaffee, MO man killed in excavating accident in Bollinger Co.

    Chaffee, MO man killed in excavating accident in Bollinger Co.

    Tuesday, April 10 2018 5:15 PM EDT2018-04-10 21:15:37 GMT
    A worker was killed in an accident on Monday in Bollinger County (Source: Raycom Media)A worker was killed in an accident on Monday in Bollinger County (Source: Raycom Media)

    According to Bollinger County, Missouri Coroner's Office, a Chaffee, Mo. man was killed in a work-related accident on Monday, April 9.

    According to Bollinger County, Missouri Coroner's Office, a Chaffee, Mo. man was killed in a work-related accident on Monday, April 9.

  • NWS Report:12 tornadoes touch down in the Heartland on April 3

    NWS Report:12 tornadoes touch down in the Heartland on April 3

    Tuesday, April 10 2018 5:06 PM EDT2018-04-10 21:06:31 GMT
    Energy, IL damage reported (Source: Brittany Jacob/KFVS)Energy, IL damage reported (Source: Brittany Jacob/KFVS)

    A total of 12 tornadoes touched down in the Heartland on Tuesday, April 3 causing damage, according to the National Weather Service. 

    A total of 12 tornadoes touched down in the Heartland on Tuesday, April 3 causing damage, according to the National Weather Service. 

  • Illinois to host National Work Zone Awareness Week event

    Illinois to host National Work Zone Awareness Week event

    Tuesday, April 10 2018 4:42 PM EDT2018-04-10 20:42:49 GMT
    (Source: Illinois Department of Transportation/Facebook)(Source: Illinois Department of Transportation/Facebook)
    (Source: Illinois Department of Transportation/Facebook)(Source: Illinois Department of Transportation/Facebook)

    The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT), Illinois State Police and others will hold a "Work Zone Safety" safety message over reducing the number of work zone crashes, injuries and deaths in Illinois.

    The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT), Illinois State Police and others will hold a "Work Zone Safety" safety message over reducing the number of work zone crashes, injuries and deaths in Illinois.

    •   
Powered by Frankly