Illinois comptroller releases $350M under new school funding

According to Bollinger County, Missouri Coroner's Office, a Chaffee, Mo. man was killed in a work-related accident on Monday, April 9.
According to Bollinger County, Missouri Coroner's Office, a Chaffee, Mo. man was killed in a work-related accident on Monday, April 9.
A total of 12 tornadoes touched down in the Heartland on Tuesday, April 3 causing damage, according to the National Weather Service.
A total of 12 tornadoes touched down in the Heartland on Tuesday, April 3 causing damage, according to the National Weather Service.
The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT), Illinois State Police and others will hold a "Work Zone Safety" safety message over reducing the number of work zone crashes, injuries and deaths in Illinois.
The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT), Illinois State Police and others will hold a "Work Zone Safety" safety message over reducing the number of work zone crashes, injuries and deaths in Illinois.
Carbondale, Illinois leaders are scheduled to meet on Wednesday, April 11 to discuss a funding proposal by the SIU Board of Trustees.
Carbondale, Illinois leaders are scheduled to meet on Wednesday, April 11 to discuss a funding proposal by the SIU Board of Trustees.
Police in Mount Vernon, Illinois are trying to identify two people.
Police in Mount Vernon, Illinois are trying to identify two people.