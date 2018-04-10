Cubs place 1B Rizzo on DL with back tightness

President Donald Trump is praising the University of Alabama football team for their latest championship season.
Despite confidence from the St. Louis front office Yadier Molina would avoid punishment for his role in an altercation with Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo, the league has announced he will be suspended one game.
The Chicago Cubs have placed first baseman Anthony Rizzo on the 10-day disabled list with lower back tightness.
The Chicago Cubs have pushed back the scheduled start time for their home opener because of a steady snowfall over Wrigley Field.
Ian Happ hit a tiebreaking two-run single during Chicago's four-run ninth, helping the Cubs beat the Milwaukee Brewers 5-2 on Saturday.
