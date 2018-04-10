Blues forward Tarasenko will have surgery on left shoulder - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Blues forward Tarasenko will have surgery on left shoulder

St. Louis Blues star forward Vladimir Tarasenko has a dislocated left shoulder (Source: KFVS) St. Louis Blues star forward Vladimir Tarasenko has a dislocated left shoulder (Source: KFVS)

ST. LOUIS (AP) - St. Louis Blues star forward Vladimir Tarasenko has a dislocated left shoulder and will undergo surgery on Wednesday.

Tarasenko was hurt in the first period of the regular-season finale on Saturday in Colorado. The Blues needed a point in the game to reach the playoffs, but lost 5-2.

Tarasenko revealed he had a dislocated shoulder while standing with his left arm in a sling Tuesday as teammates cleared out their lockers. The recovery after surgery can take up to six months.

"We'll see how it goes," Tarasenko said. "It was a hard year all the way around."

The 26-year-old led the team with 33 goals and 66 points. It was his lowest point total in four seasons.

The Blues won 44 games this season and finished with 94 points.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Heartland SportsSportsMore>>

  • Trump hails championship Alabama football team

    Trump hails championship Alabama football team

    Tuesday, April 10 2018 4:02 PM EDT2018-04-10 20:02:07 GMT
    Tuesday, April 10 2018 5:17 PM EDT2018-04-10 21:17:05 GMT
    Trump hosted Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban and the players at the White House to honor their fifth national title in nine years. (Source: CNN)Trump hosted Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban and the players at the White House to honor their fifth national title in nine years. (Source: CNN)

    President Donald Trump is praising the University of Alabama football team for their latest championship season.

    President Donald Trump is praising the University of Alabama football team for their latest championship season.

  • MLB suspends Molina one game following altercation with D-Backs manager, appeal underway

    MLB suspends Molina one game following altercation with D-Backs manager, appeal underway

    Tuesday, April 10 2018 4:57 PM EDT2018-04-10 20:57:56 GMT
    St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina, right, throws off his mask as he argues with Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo during an altercation in the second inning of a baseball game Sunday, April 8, 2018, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina, right, throws off his mask as he argues with Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo during an altercation in the second inning of a baseball game Sunday, April 8, 2018, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

    Despite confidence from the St. Louis front office Yadier Molina would avoid punishment for his role in an altercation with Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo, the league has announced he will be suspended one game. 

    Despite confidence from the St. Louis front office Yadier Molina would avoid punishment for his role in an altercation with Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo, the league has announced he will be suspended one game. 

  • Cubs place 1B Rizzo on DL with back tightness

    Cubs place 1B Rizzo on DL with back tightness

    Tuesday, April 10 2018 3:28 PM EDT2018-04-10 19:28:06 GMT
    The Chicago Cubs have placed first baseman Anthony Rizzo on the 10-day disabled list (Source: KFVS)The Chicago Cubs have placed first baseman Anthony Rizzo on the 10-day disabled list (Source: KFVS)

    The Chicago Cubs have placed first baseman Anthony Rizzo on the 10-day disabled list with lower back tightness.

    The Chicago Cubs have placed first baseman Anthony Rizzo on the 10-day disabled list with lower back tightness.

    •   
Powered by Frankly