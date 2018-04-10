Bill would make changes to sex offender registry - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Bill would make changes to sex offender registry

Sex offenders convicted of lower-level crimes would be able to petition to have their names removed from a state registry (Source: Raycom Media) Sex offenders convicted of lower-level crimes would be able to petition to have their names removed from a state registry (Source: Raycom Media)

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Sex offenders convicted of lower-level crimes would be able to petition to have their names removed from a state registry under a bill that a Senate committee is considering.

The Columbia Missourian reports that Republican Rep. Kurt Bahr's bill already has passed the House. It would create a tiered system, similar to what the federal government uses, to make it possible for people who have committed an offense that falls into the first two tiers to petition to have their name removed from the registry.

Bahr says his bill could help make the registry clearer for the public.

The bill also distinguishes different kinds of sexual offenses, and imposes a lifetime sentence with no eligibility for parole for those who commit a predatory sexual offense.

Information from: Columbia Missourian, http://www.columbiamissourian.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

