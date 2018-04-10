Authorities investigate 4 Missouri deaths as murder-suicide - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Authorities investigate 4 Missouri deaths as murder-suicide

BRANSON, Mo. (AP) - Authorities are investigating the deaths of four people at a southwest Missouri home as a murder-suicide.

Stone County Sheriff Doug Rader says the four were found dead Monday afternoon at the home south of Branson West.

The sheriff says 70-year-old Susan Gibson; 43-year-old Cynthia Miller; and 17-year-old Daniel Gibson died of gunshot wounds. He says 47-year-old Victor Gibson died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The Springfield News-Leader reports Rich Jarocki, who lives across the road, checked on his neighbors after a relative expressed concern that they weren't returning calls or text messages. Jarocki says no one came to the door and that when he looked through a window he saw someone lying on the floor.

He says the people killed had moved to Missouri about a year ago from California.

