Chaffee, MO man killed in excavating accident in Bollinger Co.

According to Bollinger County, Missouri Coroner's Office, a Chaffee, Missouri man was killed in a work-related accident on Monday, April 9.

Dylan Pobst, 27, was killed after a tree fell on a 349F Caterpillar excavator he was operating in a field in Greenbrier around 3:40 p.m.

Pobst worked for the Little River Drainage District.

First responders including Stoddard County EMS, and Marble Hill and Zalma Fire assisted at the scene but were unable to save the worker.

Funeral arrangements are with Ponder Funeral Home in Sikeston.

