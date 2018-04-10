President to nominate Cape Girardeau Co. sheriff for U.S. Marsha - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

President to nominate Cape Girardeau Co. sheriff for U.S. Marshal position

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
Connect
Sheriff Jordan is to be nominated for a U.S. Marshall position by the President (Source: Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office website) Sheriff Jordan is to be nominated for a U.S. Marshall position by the President (Source: Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office website)
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

Missouri Senator Roy Blunt released a statement Tuesday, April 10 following President Trump's announcement that he intends to nominate John Jordan to the position of United States Marshal for the Eastern District of Missouri.

Jordan currently serves as Sheriff of Cape Girardeau County, Mo.

“Sheriff John Jordan’s tenure as the longest serving sheriff in Cape Girardeau County history has prepared him well to serve as U.S. Marshal for the Eastern District of Missouri,” said Blunt. “Sheriff Jordan successfully led a statewide counter narcotics program, making our communities safer and stronger. The numerous letters of support I received from elected officials and law enforcement leaders speak to Sheriff Jordan’s ability to work with local, state, and federal agencies to get the job done. Beyond his extensive professional accomplishments, Sheriff Jordan has dedicated his time to volunteering and serving his community. I look forward to seeing Mr. Jordan sworn in as the first sheriff in forty years to serve as U.S. Marshal for the Eastern District of Missouri,” -U.S. Sentor Roy Blunt.

Sheriff Jordan has served in law enforcement for 36 years. He was first elected sheriff in 1994 and has held the position since that time.

KFVS First Alert Weather app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • breaking

    Armed, dangerous man caught after chase through MO, AR

    Armed, dangerous man caught after chase through MO, AR

    Tuesday, April 10 2018 1:16 PM EDT2018-04-10 17:16:50 GMT
    An armed and dangerous man wanted out of Wayne Co. was caught on Monday after a chase through MO and AR. (Source: Kelsey Anderson/KFVS)An armed and dangerous man wanted out of Wayne Co. was caught on Monday after a chase through MO and AR. (Source: Kelsey Anderson/KFVS)

    A man wanted in Wayne County, Missouri and considered armed and dangerous was caught on Monday, April 9 in Arkansas.

    A man wanted in Wayne County, Missouri and considered armed and dangerous was caught on Monday, April 9 in Arkansas.

  • President to nominate Cape Girardeau Co. sheriff for U.S. Marshal position

    President to nominate Cape Girardeau Co. sheriff for U.S. Marshal position

    Tuesday, April 10 2018 12:51 PM EDT2018-04-10 16:51:25 GMT
    Sheriff Jordan is to be nominated for a U.S. Marshall position by the President (Source: Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office website)Sheriff Jordan is to be nominated for a U.S. Marshall position by the President (Source: Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office website)
    Sheriff Jordan is to be nominated for a U.S. Marshall position by the President (Source: Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office website)Sheriff Jordan is to be nominated for a U.S. Marshall position by the President (Source: Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office website)

    Missouri Senator Roy Blunt released a statement Tuesday, April 10 following President Trump's announcement that he intends to nominate John Jordan to the position of United States Marshal for the Eastern District of Missouri.

    Missouri Senator Roy Blunt released a statement Tuesday, April 10 following President Trump's announcement that he intends to nominate John Jordan to the position of United States Marshal for the Eastern District of Missouri.

  • Young southern IL yodeler to perform in first live concert

    Young southern IL yodeler to perform in first live concert

    Tuesday, April 10 2018 11:39 AM EDT2018-04-10 15:39:04 GMT
    Mason Ramsey, the young yodeler from Harrisburg, will be performing again at his area Walmart. (Source: Stock image/Pixabay)Mason Ramsey, the young yodeler from Harrisburg, will be performing again at his area Walmart. (Source: Stock image/Pixabay)
    Mason Ramsey, the young yodeler from Harrisburg, will be performing again at his area Walmart. (Source: Stock image/Pixabay)Mason Ramsey, the young yodeler from Harrisburg, will be performing again at his area Walmart. (Source: Stock image/Pixabay)

    A Harrisburg, Illinois native is becoming popular online after he yodeled in Walmart.

    A Harrisburg, Illinois native is becoming popular online after he yodeled in Walmart.

    •   
Powered by Frankly