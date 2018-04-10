President to nominate Cape Girardeau Co. sheriff for U.S. Marshal position

Sheriff Jordan is to be nominated for a U.S. Marshall position by the President (Source: Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office website)

Missouri Senator Roy Blunt released a statement Tuesday, April 10 following President Trump's announcement that he intends to nominate John Jordan to the position of United States Marshal for the Eastern District of Missouri.

Jordan currently serves as Sheriff of Cape Girardeau County, Mo.

“Sheriff John Jordan’s tenure as the longest serving sheriff in Cape Girardeau County history has prepared him well to serve as U.S. Marshal for the Eastern District of Missouri,” said Blunt. “Sheriff Jordan successfully led a statewide counter narcotics program, making our communities safer and stronger. The numerous letters of support I received from elected officials and law enforcement leaders speak to Sheriff Jordan’s ability to work with local, state, and federal agencies to get the job done. Beyond his extensive professional accomplishments, Sheriff Jordan has dedicated his time to volunteering and serving his community. I look forward to seeing Mr. Jordan sworn in as the first sheriff in forty years to serve as U.S. Marshal for the Eastern District of Missouri,” -U.S. Sentor Roy Blunt.

Sheriff Jordan has served in law enforcement for 36 years. He was first elected sheriff in 1994 and has held the position since that time.

