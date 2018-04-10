President to nominate Cape Girardeau Co. sheriff for U.S. Marshal position

A man wanted in Wayne County, Missouri and considered armed and dangerous was caught on Monday, April 9 in Arkansas.
Missouri Senator Roy Blunt released a statement Tuesday, April 10 following President Trump's announcement that he intends to nominate John Jordan to the position of United States Marshal for the Eastern District of Missouri.
A Harrisburg, Illinois native is becoming popular online after he yodeled in Walmart.
One of the first sign’s of spring: morel mushrooms. But the big question: where do you find them? Heartland Weekend has the answer.
A crash in Washington County, Illinois is blocking traffic on Illinois Route 15 at Washington County Highway 11 or Beaucoup Road.
Lizzy Martinez didn’t wear a bra to school and was asked to put two Band-Aids over each nipple.
Family members and friends describe the 28-year-old as “sweet” and “tender,” saying she died far too soon.
LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft.
A new batch of warrants, and another round of victims are now linked to a former New Hanover County High School science teacher fired in February for sex crimes against students.
The husband of the woman killed in the March 27 house explosion in Tech Terrace shared his memories of the event that killed his wife, as he and his attorney announced a wrongful death lawsuit on Monday.
The perfectly healthy man learned an important lesson: Eat this pepper at your own risk. They are deadly hot.
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will testify in front of a Senate committee at 2 p.m. Tuesday to answer questions on how the data 87 million users was compromised. Here's what you need to know.
After privately assuring senators that his company will do better, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is undergoing a two-day congressional inquisition that will be very public.
A family is searching for answers after two infant sisters were sent to the hospital with serious injuries.
Pink KitKats go on sale in the UK next week.
