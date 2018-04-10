WATCH LIVE: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to appear before Senate committees

On Tuesday, April 10, Missouri Governor Eric Greitens announced plans to administer more than $100 million to communities across the state impacted by disasters.
Future business leaders are emerging right now in Southern Illinois.
According to Bollinger County, Missouri Coroner's Office, a Chaffee, Mo. man was killed in a work-related accident on Monday, April 9.
The chilly weather will stick around today.
A crash in Washington County, Illinois is no longer blocking traffic on Illinois Route 15 at Washington County Highway 11 on Beaucoup Road. State Police said a woman and a small child was injured in the crash.
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will testify in front of a Senate committee at 2 p.m. Tuesday to answer questions on how the data 87 million users was compromised. Here's what you need to know.
Lizzy Martinez didn’t wear a bra to school and was asked to put two Band-Aids over each nipple.
Family members and friends describe the 28-year-old as “sweet” and “tender,” saying she died far too soon.
The perfectly healthy man learned an important lesson: Eat this pepper at your own risk. They are deadly hot.
LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft.
The husband of the woman killed in the March 27 house explosion in Tech Terrace shared his memories of the event that killed his wife, as he and his attorney announced a wrongful death lawsuit on Monday.
A new batch of warrants, and another round of victims are now linked to a former New Hanover County High School science teacher fired in February for sex crimes against students.
A family is searching for answers after two infant sisters were sent to the hospital with serious injuries.
Free-range parenting is the concept that giving kids the freedom to do things alone - like explore a playground or ride a bike to school - makes them healthier, happier and more resilient.
The boy’s mother says the teacher triggered her son by yelling at him and she believes filing a police report is an overreaction.
