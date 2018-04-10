WATCH LIVE: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to appear before Senate - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

WATCH LIVE: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to appear before Senate committees

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will appear before the Senate committees on Tuesday. (Source: CBS video) Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will appear before the Senate committees on Tuesday. (Source: CBS video)
(KFVS/AP) -

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will appear before Senate Judiciary and Commerce Committees on Tuesday, April 10.

Each of the 44 Senators will reportedly have time to question him.

The joint hearing comes after revelations that Cambridge Analytica, a data-mining firm affiliated with Donald Trump's presidential campaign, gathered personal information from 87 million users to try to influence elections.

Facebook started notifying users if their personal data and information was compromised by Cambridge Analytica on Tuesday morning, hours before Zuckerberg will testify in front of Congress.. Here's what you need to know about his testimony.

Zuckerberg visited with senators in closed-door meetings Monday, previewing the public apology he plans to give Congress on Tuesday.

