Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg appears before Senate committees

The Rend Lake College Board of Trustees made two new agreements for Industrial Technology and Criminal Justice.
The Rend Lake College Board of Trustees made two new agreements for Industrial Technology and Criminal Justice.
A new proposal from the SIU Board of Trustees could mean bad news for the city of Carbondale
A new proposal from the SIU Board of Trustees could mean bad news for the city of Carbondale
Suicide is the second leading cause of death among people ages 15-34 according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. SIU Carbondale is trying to help change that, and one of those ways is by hosting a free screening of suicide: The Ripple Effect.
Suicide is the second leading cause of death among people ages 15-34 according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. SIU Carbondale is trying to help change that, and one of those ways is by hosting a free screening of suicide: The Ripple Effect.
Temperatures will fall into the 30s across much of the area and patchy frost is possible.
Temperatures will fall into the 30s across much of the area and patchy frost is possible.
The old U.S. 68/KY 80 Lake Barkley Bridge at Canton will be demolished Wednesday, April 11, weather permitting. The new bridge will be closed for two hours.
The old U.S. 68/KY 80 Lake Barkley Bridge at Canton will be demolished Wednesday, April 11, weather permitting. The new bridge will be closed for two hours.
Family members and friends describe the 28-year-old as “sweet” and “tender,” saying she died far too soon.
Family members and friends describe the 28-year-old as “sweet” and “tender,” saying she died far too soon.
Lizzy Martinez didn’t wear a bra to school and was asked to put two Band-Aids over each nipple.
Lizzy Martinez didn’t wear a bra to school and was asked to put two Band-Aids over each nipple.
Chesterfield Police Chief Colonel Jeffrey Katz is warning parents to pay attention to whats behind their kids phone screens. He listed 10 apps teens are using that parents should know about.
Chesterfield Police Chief Colonel Jeffrey Katz is warning parents to pay attention to whats behind their kids phone screens. He listed 10 apps teens are using that parents should know about.
LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft.
LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft.
Two people have been charged with murder in Brunswick County.
Two people have been charged with murder in Brunswick County.
The husband of the woman killed in the March 27 house explosion in Tech Terrace shared his memories of the event that killed his wife, as he and his attorney announced a wrongful death lawsuit on Monday.
The husband of the woman killed in the March 27 house explosion in Tech Terrace shared his memories of the event that killed his wife, as he and his attorney announced a wrongful death lawsuit on Monday.
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will testify in front of a Senate committee at 2 p.m. Tuesday to answer questions on how the data 87 million users was compromised. Here's what you need to know.
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will testify in front of a Senate committee at 2 p.m. Tuesday to answer questions on how the data 87 million users was compromised. Here's what you need to know.
A family is searching for answers after two infant sisters were sent to the hospital with serious injuries.
A family is searching for answers after two infant sisters were sent to the hospital with serious injuries.
The personal attorney for Sumter County District Attorney Plez Hardin confirms Hardin was the subject of a federal investigation when he died Sunday.
The personal attorney for Sumter County District Attorney Plez Hardin confirms Hardin was the subject of a federal investigation when he died Sunday.
The bill is highly controversial and drew the ire of teachers all over the state.
The bill is highly controversial and drew the ire of teachers all over the state.