Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg appears before Senate committees

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg before the Senate committees on Tuesday. (Source: CBS video)

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg appeared before Senate Judiciary and Commerce Committee on Tuesday, April 10.

The joint hearing comes after revelations that Cambridge Analytica, a data-mining firm affiliated with Donald Trump's presidential campaign, gathered personal information from 87 million users to try to influence elections.

Facebook started notifying users if their personal data and information was compromised by Cambridge Analytica on Tuesday morning, hours before Zuckerberg will testify in front of Congress.. Here's what you need to know about his testimony.

Zuckerberg visited with senators in closed-door meetings Monday, previewing the public apology he plans to give Congress on Tuesday.

