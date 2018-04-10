Young southern IL yodeler to perform in first live concert - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Mason Ramsey, the young yodeler from Harrisburg, will be performing again at his area Walmart. (Source: Stock image/Pixabay) Mason Ramsey, the young yodeler from Harrisburg, will be performing again at his area Walmart. (Source: Stock image/Pixabay)
HARRISBURG, IL (KFVS) -

A Harrisburg, Illinois native is becoming popular online after he yodeled in Walmart.

Now, Mason Ramsey will be yodeling again for those who missed it.

On Wednesday, April 11, at 4 p.m., Mason will return to the Harrisburg Walmart to perform some of his favorite songs.

