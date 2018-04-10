Young southern IL yodeler to perform in first live concert

Mason Ramsey, the young yodeler from Harrisburg, will be performing again at his area Walmart. (Source: Stock image/Pixabay)

A Harrisburg, Illinois native is becoming popular online after he yodeled in Walmart.

Now, Mason Ramsey will be yodeling again for those who missed it.

On Wednesday, April 11, at 4 p.m., Mason will return to the Harrisburg Walmart to perform some of his favorite songs.

#MasonRamsey yodeled his way into our hearts & aisles, so we’re putting on a concert at his local Walmart to let him shine! ?? #YodelChallenge pic.twitter.com/3TG8IO8zr1 — Walmart (@Walmart) April 3, 2018

