Young southern IL yodeler performs in concert at Harrisburg Walmart

A Harrisburg, Illinois native is becoming popular online after he yodeled in Walmart.

Mason Ramsey was yodeling again for those who missed it.

On Wednesday, April 11, at 4 p.m., Mason returned to the Harrisburg Walmart to perform some of his favorite songs.

"Well the audience really went for my last song, 'Lovesick Blues' and they liked the yodel and the remix they did and i like the remix too. It was so amazing! More than I can even count!" said Mason.



Once the show was over the Mayor of Harrisburg came out to congratulate Mason on his dedication to his music.

He even made it the official Mason Ramsey day in Harrisburg, and of course, after the show, he came out to greet all of his adoring fans.

@Walmart Yodeler is here in Harrisburg and doing a sound check! @kfvsnews pic.twitter.com/U2cQElhyVE — Illinois News Lady (@bjacobkfvs) April 11, 2018

