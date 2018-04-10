Cape Girardeau CTC students compete in Missouri SkillsUSA competition

Cape Girardeau Career and Technology Center recently attended the Missouri SkillsUSA Leadership & Skills Conference (Source: Cape Girardeau CTC)

Cape Girardeau Career and Technology Center recently attended the Missouri SkillsUSA Leadership & Skills Conference at State Technical College in Linn, Missouri.

Twenty-seven students from Cape Girardeau CTC competed.

As a result of their competitions, 18 students from the school received medals.

The students who received first place medals in a skilled contest will go on to the National SkillsUSA Leadership and Skills Conference in Louisville, KY in June.

In Early Childhood Education, Sarah Hinman placed 1st and Olivia Hallet placed 2nd.

In Digital Cinema Production, Mae Gasaton and Mason Pobst took 3rd and Keaton Birk & Rachael Lambert placed 3rd in Post-secondary.

Audio/Radio Production, Jacob Lucas & Jordan Peterson won 1st and Zack Benton & Marte’Vion Curry took 3rd.

In Computer Numeric Control Milling Specialist competition, Trenton Bryan placed 2nd.

In Commercial Baking, Lacy Randolph took 3rd.

In Industrial Motor Control, Reiss Groves won 1st and Isaac Chapman won 2nd.

In Television (Video) Production, Jacob Justus & Bret Clayton took 2nd and Mohammed Alhawas & Phillip Grebing took 3rd.

