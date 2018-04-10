Cape Girardeau CTC students compete in Missouri SkillsUSA compet - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Cape Girardeau CTC students compete in Missouri SkillsUSA competition

Written by Steve Pobst, Director
Connect
Cape Girardeau Career and Technology Center recently attended the Missouri SkillsUSA Leadership & Skills Conference (Source: Cape Girardeau CTC) Cape Girardeau Career and Technology Center recently attended the Missouri SkillsUSA Leadership & Skills Conference (Source: Cape Girardeau CTC)
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

Cape Girardeau Career and Technology Center recently attended the Missouri SkillsUSA Leadership & Skills Conference at State Technical College in Linn, Missouri.

Twenty-seven students from Cape Girardeau CTC competed.

As a result of their competitions, 18 students from the school received medals.

The students who received first place medals in a skilled contest will go on to the National SkillsUSA Leadership and Skills Conference in Louisville, KY in June. 

In Early Childhood Education, Sarah Hinman placed 1st and Olivia Hallet placed 2nd.

In Digital Cinema Production, Mae Gasaton and Mason Pobst took 3rd and Keaton Birk & Rachael Lambert placed 3rd in Post-secondary.

Audio/Radio Production, Jacob Lucas & Jordan Peterson won 1st and Zack Benton & Marte’Vion Curry took 3rd.

In Computer Numeric Control Milling Specialist competition, Trenton Bryan placed 2nd.

In Commercial Baking, Lacy Randolph took 3rd.

In Industrial Motor Control, Reiss Groves won 1st and Isaac Chapman won 2nd.

In Television (Video) Production, Jacob Justus & Bret Clayton took 2nd and Mohammed Alhawas & Phillip Grebing took 3rd.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • Chaffee, MO man killed in excavating accident in Bollinger Co.

    Chaffee, MO man killed in excavating accident in Bollinger Co.

    Tuesday, April 10 2018 5:15 PM EDT2018-04-10 21:15:37 GMT
    A worker was killed in an accident on Monday in Bollinger County (Source: Raycom Media)A worker was killed in an accident on Monday in Bollinger County (Source: Raycom Media)

    According to Bollinger County, Missouri Coroner's Office, a Chaffee, Mo. man was killed in a work-related accident on Monday, April 9.

    According to Bollinger County, Missouri Coroner's Office, a Chaffee, Mo. man was killed in a work-related accident on Monday, April 9.

  • NWS Report:12 tornadoes touch down in the Heartland on April 3

    NWS Report:12 tornadoes touch down in the Heartland on April 3

    Tuesday, April 10 2018 5:06 PM EDT2018-04-10 21:06:31 GMT
    Energy, IL damage reported (Source: Brittany Jacob/KFVS)Energy, IL damage reported (Source: Brittany Jacob/KFVS)

    A total of 12 tornadoes touched down in the Heartland on Tuesday, April 3 causing damage, according to the National Weather Service. 

    A total of 12 tornadoes touched down in the Heartland on Tuesday, April 3 causing damage, according to the National Weather Service. 

  • Illinois to host National Work Zone Awareness Week event

    Illinois to host National Work Zone Awareness Week event

    Tuesday, April 10 2018 4:42 PM EDT2018-04-10 20:42:49 GMT
    (Source: Illinois Department of Transportation/Facebook)(Source: Illinois Department of Transportation/Facebook)
    (Source: Illinois Department of Transportation/Facebook)(Source: Illinois Department of Transportation/Facebook)

    The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT), Illinois State Police and others will hold a "Work Zone Safety" safety message over reducing the number of work zone crashes, injuries and deaths in Illinois.

    The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT), Illinois State Police and others will hold a "Work Zone Safety" safety message over reducing the number of work zone crashes, injuries and deaths in Illinois.

    •   
Powered by Frankly