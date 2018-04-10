Morel Mushrooms: Where to find these edible delicacies

One of the first sign’s of spring: morel mushrooms. They are treasured for their delicious flavor and the fun of the hunt.

Starting in late March, the best time to grab your basket and head into the woods is a few days after a good soaking rain.

But the big question: where do you find them? Heartland Weekend has the answer. CLICK HERE for a guide to becoming an expert morel mushroom hunter.

