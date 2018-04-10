Highlights from 2017 Southeast MO Food Bank released

Southeast Missouri Food Bank shared highlights from 2017.

A spokesperson said more than 60,000 individuals and families were served every month. Over 96 percent of our expenses go directly to those in need through our program services.

10,474,861 pounds of food was distributed to throughout the 16 county service area.

The Commodity Supplemental Food Program (CSFP) for seniors saw significant growth increasing more than 65 percent from 2,700 monthly boxes in 2016 to more than 4800 low-income seniors.

More than 1.5 million meals were delivered through the Truck to Table Mobile Food Pantry distribution program by our fleet of trucks. Serving an average 192 families at each distribution, 228 Truck to Table distributions were held in throughout our 16 county service area.

The Backpacks for Friday (BFF) Program provides food during each weekend of the school year. BFF is in 27 school districts serving 476 children and their families weekly.

A Better Childhood (ABC) School Mobile Pantry also helps combat hunger in some of our most impoverished counties. ABC School Pantry served more than 500 children and families each month in 2017.

The facility became the first Energy Star®-certified food bank by the Environmental Protection Agency.

The 2017 Annual Report can be read here.

