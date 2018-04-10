Woman, child injured in Route 15 crash in Washington Co., - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Woman, child injured in Route 15 crash in Washington Co.,

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IL (KFVS) -

A crash in Washington County, Illinois is no longer blocking traffic on Illinois Route 15 at Washington County Highway 11 on Beaucoup Road. State Police said a woman and a small child was injured in the crash. 

Illinois State Police District 13 was on the scene of a traffic crash according to officials. Illinois Route 15 now open at that location after clean up. It happened around 7:19 a.m.

Preliminary reports show a Cadillac was headed westbound when it left the road. The driver over corrected and lost control.

The car went back on the road and to the left side and hit a guardrail on the passenger side. 

A child was ejected from the car. The car then left the road before hitting a tree.

The driver, Stephanie Inman, 33, of Nashville and the child were first taken by ambulance, then flown to a regional hospital with major injuries. Police say no one was wearing a seatbelt. 

