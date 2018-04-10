Crash in Washington Co., IL blocks portion of IL Route 15

A crash in Washington County, Illinois is blocking traffic on Illinois Route 15 at Washington County Highway 11 or Beaucoup Road.

Illinois State Police District 13 is currently on scene of a traffic crash according to officials.

Illinois Route 15 is currently closed at that location. Police said the road closure is anticipated to last for an extended period of time for crash

investigation and scene clean up.

Motorists are asked to seek an alternate route.

