Disturbance call leads to drug arrest in McCracken Co., KY

One woman was arrested on drug charges (Source: Raycom Media)

A disturbance call brought deputies out to a home in McCracken County, Kentucky on April 9 around 11 p.m.

Glenda Tyson, 63, of Paducah was charged with possession of a controlled substance, first degree, first offense (methamphetamine).

McCracken County Sheriff Deputies responded to the residence on Charleston Avenue and made contact with the subjects inside.

Deputies said they determined a verbal altercation had taken place about living arrangements. During the course of the investigation, Deputies requested that Tyson retrieve her identification from her wallet.

As she was doing so, a bag containing a quantity of methamphetamine fell from her wallet according to deputies.

Tyson was arrested and taken to McCracken County Regional Jail.

KFVS First Alert Weather app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.