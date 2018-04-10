First Alert: Chilly night, patchy frost possible - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

First Alert: Chilly night, patchy frost possible

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
A warm up is on the way (Source: KFVS) A warm up is on the way (Source: KFVS)
Chief Meteorologist Grant Dade says with clearing skies, it will be another chilly night tonight. 

Temperatures will fall into the 30s across much of the area and patchy frost is possible. 

Winds will pick up the next few days and that will bring in some milder air and the 70s are back in the forecast on Thursday and Friday. 

Thunderstorms arrive Friday evening into Saturday morning

