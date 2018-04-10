First Alert: Chilly day with temps below average

A crash in Washington County, Illinois is blocking traffic on Illinois Route 15 at Washington County Highway 11 or Beaucoup Road.
A disturbance call brought deputies out to a home in McCracken County, Kentucky on April 9 around 11 p.m.
Investigators said two men on parole from the Illinois Department of Corrections were found with a stolen gun and other items in a reported stolen vehicle in Herrin, Illinois.
Laura Wibbenmeyer said temperatures will be well below average and only top out in the 50s today.
With siblings you fight, you make up, then you fight again. Make time to celebrate your sibling on April 10.
Lizzy Martinez didn’t wear a bra to school and was asked to put two Band-Aids over each nipple.
A new batch of warrants, and another round of victims are now linked to a former New Hanover County High School science teacher fired in February for sex crimes against students.
Aides and outside allies described Trump as shaken and increasingly frustrated by the development, and they said his reaction had sparked discussion about whether the raid would usher an unpredictable new phase in how the president responds to the probe.
A family is searching for answers after two infant sisters were sent to the hospital with serious injuries.
Adults dropped girls from the balcony to bystanders below as the flames consumed the dance studio and the balcony they were standing on.
Jasper County Sheriff Randy Johnson says the body found in Vossburg on Monday morning appears to be Tennessee murder suspect Casey Lawhorn.
After two dogs were sent to the wrong cities, the airline says they are investigating but believe the person who dropped off the dogs made the mix up.
Family members and friends describe the 28-year-old as “sweet” and “tender,” saying she died far too soon.
A Savannah mother has been arrested and charged with interference with custody for taking her 22-month-old child.
