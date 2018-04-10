First Alert: Chilly day with temps below average

It's a chilly start to the day, and unfortunately, the chilly weather will stick around today.

Laura Wibbenmeyer said temperatures will be well below average and only top out in the 50s today. The clouds will stick around for much of the day, with more clearing expected this afternoon and evening.

With clearing skies, it will be another chilly night tonight. Temperatures will fall into the 30s across much of the area and patchy frost is possible.

Winds will pick up the next few days and that will bring in some milder air. 70s are back in the forecast Thursday and Friday.

Thunderstorms arrive Friday evening into Saturday morning

