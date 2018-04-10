First Alert: Chilly day with temps below average - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

First Alert: Chilly day with temps below average

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
Still need those heavy jackets this morning (Source: KFVS) Still need those heavy jackets this morning (Source: KFVS)
(KFVS) -

It's a chilly start to the day, and unfortunately, the chilly weather will stick around today. 

Laura Wibbenmeyer said temperatures will be well below average and only top out in the 50s today.  The clouds will stick around for much of the day, with more clearing expected this afternoon and evening. 

With clearing skies, it will be another chilly night tonight.  Temperatures will fall into the 30s across much of the area and patchy frost is possible. 

Winds will pick up the next few days and that will bring in some milder air.  70s are back in the forecast Thursday and Friday. 

Thunderstorms arrive Friday evening into Saturday morning

  • Crash in Washington Co., IL blocks portion of IL Route 15

    A crash is blocking the roadway (Source: Stock image/KFVS)A crash is blocking the roadway (Source: Stock image/KFVS)
    A crash in Washington County, Illinois is blocking traffic on Illinois Route 15 at Washington County Highway 11 or Beaucoup Road.

  • Disturbance call leads to drug arrest in McCracken Co., KY

    One woman was arrested on drug charges (Source: Raycom Media)One woman was arrested on drug charges (Source: Raycom Media)
    A disturbance call brought deputies out to a home in McCracken County, Kentucky on April 9 around 11 p.m.

  • 2 on parole found in stolen vehicle in Herrin, IL

    Two men on parole from the Illinois Department of Corrections were found with a stolen gun and other items in a reported stolen vehicle in Herrin, Illinois. (Source: Raycom Media)Two men on parole from the Illinois Department of Corrections were found with a stolen gun and other items in a reported stolen vehicle in Herrin, Illinois. (Source: Raycom Media)
    Investigators said two men on parole from the Illinois Department of Corrections were found with a stolen gun and other items in a reported stolen vehicle in Herrin, Illinois.

  • Student who went to school without a bra asked to cover up her chest

    Lizzy Martinez didn’t wear a bra to school and was asked to put two Band-Aids over each nipple. (Source: WWSB/RNN)Lizzy Martinez didn’t wear a bra to school and was asked to put two Band-Aids over each nipple. (Source: WWSB/RNN)

    Lizzy Martinez didn’t wear a bra to school and was asked to put two Band-Aids over each nipple.

  • Alleged victim: 'You don’t go sit naked in a sauna with a teenage student'

    A new batch of warrants, and another round of victims are now linked to a former New Hanover County High School science teacher fired in February for sex crimes against students. 

  • Trump lets loose after offices of his attorney raided

    Aides and outside allies described Trump as shaken and increasingly frustrated by the development, and they said his reaction had sparked discussion about whether the raid would usher an unpredictable new phase in how the president responds to the probe.

