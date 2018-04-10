Illinois seeks comments on use of Volkswagen settlement - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Illinois seeks comments on use of Volkswagen settlement

You can help decide how the state spends the money (Source: KFVS) You can help decide how the state spends the money (Source: KFVS)

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - Taxpayers have until April 20 to make comments on the way Illinois plans to use the state's $108 million share of a national settlement with Volkswagen over alleged violations of the federal Clean Air law.

The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency's website outlines the proposed settlement. IEPA Director Alec Messina says the agency has received 200 formal comments and 100 people have completed survey responses to the draft plan.

The draft plan calls for removing dirty diesel engines with electric and alternative-fuel engines.

Comments may be made by email.

In 2016 and 2017, the U.S. EPA and Volkswagen reached a series of settlements which resolved U.S. complaints. The complaints alleged Volkswagen sold nearly 600,000 diesel-engine automobiles from 2009 to 2016 with computer software that cheated federal emissions tests.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Heartland NewsNewsMore>>

  • First Alert: Chilly day with temps below average

    First Alert: Chilly day with temps below average

    Tuesday, April 10 2018 8:27 AM EDT2018-04-10 12:27:37 GMT
    Still need those heavy jackets this morning (Source: KFVS)Still need those heavy jackets this morning (Source: KFVS)
    Still need those heavy jackets this morning (Source: KFVS)Still need those heavy jackets this morning (Source: KFVS)

    Laura Wibbenmeyer said temperatures will be well below average and only top out in the 50s today. 

    Laura Wibbenmeyer said temperatures will be well below average and only top out in the 50s today. 

  • Show love to your siblings on National Siblings Day

    Show love to your siblings on National Siblings Day

    Tuesday, April 10 2018 8:15 AM EDT2018-04-10 12:15:00 GMT
    (Source: Pixabay)(Source: Pixabay)
    (Source: Pixabay)(Source: Pixabay)

    With siblings you fight, you make up, then you fight again. Make time to celebrate your sibling on April 10. 

    With siblings you fight, you make up, then you fight again. Make time to celebrate your sibling on April 10. 

  • This week in music: 1985 We are the World

    This week in music: 1985 We are the World

    Monday, April 9 2018 8:00 AM EDT2018-04-09 12:00:50 GMT

    Let's dip into the archives and see what was playing on the radio this week in 1985. Thirty-three years ago these were the songs at the top of Billboard Magazine's Hot 100.  

    Let's dip into the archives and see what was playing on the radio this week in 1985. Thirty-three years ago these were the songs at the top of Billboard Magazine's Hot 100.  

    •   
Powered by Frankly