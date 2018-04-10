Suspect found on bicycle arrested on drug charges in McCracken Co., KY

Matthew Robertson was arrested on drug charges in McCracken Co. (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)

Syringes were found in the backpack of a man in McCracken County, Kentucky Monday night on April 9.

According to deputies with the McCracken County Sheriff's Department Matthew S. Robertson, 31, of Paducah was arrested on possession of a controlled substance, first degree, first offense (methamphetamine), buy/possess drug paraphernalia and failure to notify D.O.T. of address change.

Deputies said on Monday around 10:46 p.m., they were conducting an investigation around the Milliken Road area, where the suspect fled the scene prior to their arrival. Deputy David Clark was circulating the area in his cruiser when he saw a subject, later identified as Robertson riding a bicycle on Milliken Road.

Clark made contact with Robertson to an interview. At that time, Robertson produced drug paraphernalia consistent with injecting illicit drugs.

The item of drug paraphernalia led to further investigation and a search of Robertson’s backpack. During a search of the back pack, numerous hypodermic syringes were located, with one of the syringes filled with suspected methamphetamine according to Clark.

Robertson was arrested and transported to the McCracken County Regional Jail, where he was lodged.

KFVS First Alert Weather app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.