Suspect found on bicycle arrested on drug charges in McCracken C - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Suspect found on bicycle arrested on drug charges in McCracken Co., KY

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
Connect
Matthew Robertson was arrested on drug charges in McCracken Co. (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department) Matthew Robertson was arrested on drug charges in McCracken Co. (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

Syringes were found in the backpack of a man in McCracken County, Kentucky Monday night on April 9.

According to deputies with the McCracken County Sheriff's Department Matthew S. Robertson, 31, of Paducah was arrested on possession of a controlled substance, first degree, first offense (methamphetamine), buy/possess drug paraphernalia and failure to notify D.O.T. of address change.

Deputies said on Monday around 10:46 p.m., they were conducting an investigation around the Milliken Road area, where the suspect fled the scene prior to their arrival.  Deputy David Clark was circulating the area in his cruiser when he saw a subject, later identified as Robertson riding a bicycle on Milliken Road. 

Clark made contact with Robertson to an interview.  At that time, Robertson produced drug paraphernalia consistent with injecting illicit drugs. 

The item of drug paraphernalia led to further investigation and a search of Robertson’s backpack.  During a search of the back pack, numerous hypodermic syringes were located, with one of the syringes filled with suspected methamphetamine according to Clark. 

Robertson was arrested and transported to the McCracken County Regional Jail, where he was lodged.

KFVS First Alert Weather app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • Illinois seeks comments on use of Volkswagen settlement

    Illinois seeks comments on use of Volkswagen settlement

    Tuesday, April 10 2018 6:57 AM EDT2018-04-10 10:57:57 GMT
    You can help decide how the state spends the money (Source: KFVS)You can help decide how the state spends the money (Source: KFVS)

    Taxpayers have until April 20 to make comments on the way Illinois plans to use the state's $108 million share of a national settlement with Volkswagen over alleged violations of the federal Clean Air law.

    Taxpayers have until April 20 to make comments on the way Illinois plans to use the state's $108 million share of a national settlement with Volkswagen over alleged violations of the federal Clean Air law.

  • Suspect found on bicycle arrested on drug charges in McCracken Co., KY

    Suspect found on bicycle arrested on drug charges in McCracken Co., KY

    Tuesday, April 10 2018 6:24 AM EDT2018-04-10 10:24:20 GMT
    Matthew Robertson was arrested on drug charges in McCracken Co. (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)Matthew Robertson was arrested on drug charges in McCracken Co. (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)
    Matthew Robertson was arrested on drug charges in McCracken Co. (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)Matthew Robertson was arrested on drug charges in McCracken Co. (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)

    Syringes were found in the backpack of a man in McCracken County, Kentucky Monday night on April 9. 

    Syringes were found in the backpack of a man in McCracken County, Kentucky Monday night on April 9. 

  • What you need to know April 9

    What you need to know April 9

    Tuesday, April 10 2018 5:21 AM EDT2018-04-10 09:21:13 GMT
    Mostly sunny and cold again (Source: Pixabay)Mostly sunny and cold again (Source: Pixabay)

    Good morning, it is Monday, April 9. First Alert Weather We’re dropping into to the thirties, this morning. So we’re off to a cold start.

    Good morning, it is Monday, April 9. First Alert Weather We’re dropping into to the thirties, this morning. So we’re off to a cold start.

    •   
Powered by Frankly