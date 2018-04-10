What you need to know April 10

Good morning, it is Tuesday, April 10.

First Alert Forecast

We’ll have a cold, cloudy start to our morning, but we will have more sunshine as the day goes on. Laura Wibbenmeyer says temps will only get into the 50’s for highs which is well below average. If the clouds clear tonight, there could be frost on the ground Wednesday morning.

The winds will pick up on Thursday and Friday. Winds could gust over 30 mph. The strong winds will bring much warmer weather, though. Temperatures will reach 70 degrees on those days.

Thunderstorms will push in Friday evening. Those storms could be stronger and maybe even severe.

Making headlines

Trending web stories

Chicken salad contaminated with salmonella bacteria made by an Iowa has sickened 265 people in eight states and caused one death in Iowa.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced Monday that it’s restricting sales and distribution of Essure, an implanted birth control device for women.

Join us on the Breakfast Show for these top stories and more.

