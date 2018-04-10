What you need to know April 10 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

What you need to know April 10

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
Good morning, it is Tuesday, April 10. 

We’ll have a cold, cloudy start to our morning, but we will have more sunshine as the day goes on. Laura Wibbenmeyer says temps will only get into the 50’s for highs which is well below average. If the clouds clear tonight, there could be frost on the ground Wednesday morning.

The winds will pick up on Thursday and Friday. Winds could gust over 30 mph. The strong winds will bring much warmer weather, though. Temperatures will reach 70 degrees on those days.

Thunderstorms will push in Friday evening. Those storms could be stronger and maybe even severe.

  1. Deputies in Wayne County, Missouri are searching for a man they consider armed and dangerous.
  2. A Black Hawk College Speech Theater Professor Emeritus and actor for the past 45 years from Illinois, presented a one-man show titled: "Mr. U.S. Grant: A Man and a Patriot."
  3. One person is dead following a two-vehicle crash on US 68 at 4:38 p.m. on Monday, April 9.
  4. Crews have set up detour signs at Sloan Bridge near the Casino in Cape Girardeau, but construction won't start until April 25.
  5. Facebook began reaching out Monday to users whose data ended up in the hands of Cambridge Analytica.

Chicken salad contaminated with salmonella bacteria made by an Iowa has sickened 265 people in eight states and caused one death in Iowa.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced Monday that it’s restricting sales and distribution of Essure, an implanted birth control device for women.

