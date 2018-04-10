What you need to know April 10

Taxpayers have until April 20 to make comments on the way Illinois plans to use the state's $108 million share of a national settlement with Volkswagen over alleged violations of the federal Clean Air law.
Syringes were found in the backpack of a man in McCracken County, Kentucky Monday night on April 9.
Good morning, it is Monday, April 9. First Alert Weather We’re dropping into to the thirties, this morning. So we’re off to a cold start.
Good morning, it is Tuesday, April 10. First Alert Forecast We’ll have a cold, cloudy start to our morning, but we will have more sunshine as the day goes on.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet reports four injured after a crash near Cadiz, Ky.
Lizzy Martinez didn’t wear a bra to school and was asked to put two Band-Aids over each nipple.
The FBI on Monday raided the office of Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump’s personal attorney. Trump called the raid "a disgraceful situation" and "an attack on our country."
A family is searching for answers after two infant sisters were sent to the hospital with serious injuries.
This isn't the first time Ed Currie, who owns the PuckerButt Pepper Company where the super-hot chilis are grown, has had the honor of claiming of the hottest pepper in the world.
Jasper County Sheriff Randy Johnson says the body found in Vossburg on Monday morning appears to be Tennessee murder suspect Casey Lawhorn.
A Savannah mother has been arrested and charged with interference with custody for taking her 22-month-old child.
Video of the hit and run was released on social media by a witness Sunday evening and is now being shared by detectives in hopes that someone can identify the suspect’s vehicle.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced Monday that it’s restricting sales and distribution of Essure, an implanted birth control device for women, to ensure that patients learn all the risks before using it.
A 10-year-old Gaston boy is once again accompanied by his favorite lunchbox at school thanks to a social media post made by his cousin that has gone viral.
