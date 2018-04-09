Sloan bridge construction to begin April 25

Construction will begin on Sloan Bridge on April 25. (Source: KFVS)

Signs are up for a construction project in Cape Girardeau, Mo, but it will be a couple weeks before the work begins.

Crews have set up detour signs at Sloan Bridge near the Casino, but construction won't start until April 25.

When the project is finished, the street will be wider and have sidewalks on both sides.

No word on how long the work will take.

KFVS First Alert Weather app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.