Cardinal fall to Brew Crew at Busch

The St. Louis Cardinals play host to the Milwaukee Brewers in an NL central division match up.

The lead went back and forth throughout the game. Dexter Fowler even put the game into extra innings with a sac fly.

The Brewer, however, scored in the top of the 10th and walked away with the win 5-4.

