Cardinal fall to Brew Crew at Busch - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Cardinal fall to Brew Crew at Busch

Written by Kyle Hinton, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Cards fall to Brewers (Source: KFVS) Cards fall to Brewers (Source: KFVS)
ST. LOUIS, MO (KFVS) -

The St. Louis Cardinals play host to the Milwaukee Brewers in an NL central division match up.

The lead went back and forth throughout the game. Dexter Fowler even put the game into extra innings with a sac fly.

The Brewer, however, scored in the top of the 10th and walked away with the win 5-4.

KFVS First Alert Weather app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland SportsSportsMore>>

  • Cardinal fall to Brew Crew at Busch

    Cardinal fall to Brew Crew at Busch

    Monday, April 9 2018 11:01 PM EDT2018-04-10 03:01:32 GMT
    Cards fall to Brewers (Source: KFVS)Cards fall to Brewers (Source: KFVS)
    Cards fall to Brewers (Source: KFVS)Cards fall to Brewers (Source: KFVS)

    The St. Louis Cardinals play host to the Milwaukee Brewers in an NL central division match up.

    The St. Louis Cardinals play host to the Milwaukee Brewers in an NL central division match up.

  • Diamondbacks beat Cards 4-1 after benches clear, start 7-2

    Diamondbacks beat Cards 4-1 after benches clear, start 7-2

    Sunday, April 8 2018 6:25 PM EDT2018-04-08 22:25:25 GMT
    The Cards lost to the Diamondbacks (Source: KFVS)The Cards lost to the Diamondbacks (Source: KFVS)
    Cards fall to Brewers (Source: KFVS)Cards fall to Brewers (Source: KFVS)

    David Peralta hit a tiebreaking, two-run homer off Dominic Leone in the eighth, A.J. Pollock went deep later in the inning and Arizona Diamondbacks beat the St. Louis Cardinals 4-1 Sunday in a game marred by a...

    David Peralta hit a tiebreaking, two-run homer off Dominic Leone in the eighth, A.J. Pollock went deep later in the inning and Arizona Diamondbacks beat the St. Louis Cardinals 4-1 Sunday in a game marred by a...

  • Martinez, Cards top D-backs 5-3 in coldest St. Louis start

    Martinez, Cards top D-backs 5-3 in coldest St. Louis start

    Saturday, April 7 2018 5:42 PM EDT2018-04-07 21:42:03 GMT
    In the coldest home start in Cardinals' history, Jose Martinez homered and drove in four runs (Source: KFVS)In the coldest home start in Cardinals' history, Jose Martinez homered and drove in four runs (Source: KFVS)
    Cards fall to Brewers (Source: KFVS)Cards fall to Brewers (Source: KFVS)

    In the coldest home start in Cardinals' history, Jose Martinez homered and drove in four runs as St. Louis ended the Arizona Diamondbacks' four-game winning streak with a 5-3 victory on Saturday.

    In the coldest home start in Cardinals' history, Jose Martinez homered and drove in four runs as St. Louis ended the Arizona Diamondbacks' four-game winning streak with a 5-3 victory on Saturday.

    •   
Powered by Frankly