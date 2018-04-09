Tax tips to keep in mind

You have about a week to get your taxes filed but if you haven't gotten around to it yet, here are some tips to keep in mind to keep yourself from becoming the victim of a tax scam. (Source: KFVS)

You have about a week to get your taxes filed but if you haven't gotten around to it yet, here are some tips to keep in mind to keep yourself from becoming the victim of a tax scam.

Always think, "This could happen to me."

Thinking this way will make it harder for you to fall for attacks. Keep your information protected, security measures in place, and always monitor your accounts.

Be aware.

Be aware of people manipulating you for your information. When a stranger calls or emails, treat them like a stranger.

Know before you open.

Only open email and text messages from someone you know. Only open an attachment or click on a link if you know and trust the sender.

Strengthen your own security.

Be tough. Keep security software up to date. Keep all computers, laptops, tablets, and mobile phones up to date with the latest operating software.

Check it out.

Be your own private investigator. If asked to fill out a form or share information, go directly to the company's secure website to submit the information.

