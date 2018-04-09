Computer expert weighs in on Facebook privacy

Do you know what to do if you should receive a privacy notice? (Source: Facebook)

Facebook began reaching out Monday to users whose data ended up in the hands of Cambridge Analytica.

There are people all over the country getting the same message saying that they or their friends used "This is Your Digital Life" and some of their information was then given to Cambridge Analytica.

So if you have gotten the notification there is also a link on there where you can manage your privacy setting's for apps; that way you can make it where this wouldn't happen again.

But unfortunately, the information that's out, there's not a whole lot you can do.

A computer expert said it's kind of like trying to get an email unsent.

"Well things don't really work that way," said Michael Walker. "Once the information's out there it's out there. So there's nothing anyone can do retroactively but what you can do is start being more proactive with what information you share with Facebook and what privacy setting's you enabled or disabled."

Facebook has said that there's a possibility that 87-million people are affected but Cambridge Analytica estimates that number is closer to 30-million

Also since this data was collected, Facebook has changed their policy and this is now not possible.

Walker says getting off Facebook the only true way to keep all of your information safe.

