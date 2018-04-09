Actor portrays U.S. Grant in one-man show in Chester, IL - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Actor portrays U.S. Grant in one-man show in Chester, IL

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
Connect
The current edition of the Road Scholars Speakers Bureau, focuses on presentations exploring Illinois history and culture in recognition of the state’s 200th anniversary. (Source: Office of the Governor Bruce Rauner) The current edition of the Road Scholars Speakers Bureau, focuses on presentations exploring Illinois history and culture in recognition of the state’s 200th anniversary. (Source: Office of the Governor Bruce Rauner)
CHESTER, IL (KFVS) -

Dan Haughey, a Black Hawk College Speech Theater Professor Emeritus and actor for the past 45 years from Moline, Illinois, presented his one man show for the packed Chester Public Library titled: "Mr. U.S. Grant: A Man and a Patriot."

Haughey who wrote the one-man play from Ulysses S Grants biographies and journals focuses on Grant’s early life, his time as a citizen in Illinois, and his rise to Civil War fame.  

The event was co-produced by the Illinois Humanities Road Scholars Speakers Bureau.  

The Illinois Humanities Road Scholars Speakers Bureau enables local nonprofit organizations to present free-admission cultural programs to their communities.  

Dan Haughey spoke about what makes Grant such an interesting historical figure.


"He's a paradox, on one hand, we might think of him as the greatest American general of all time, given the nature of the civil war," Haughey said. "How strange and sad and how horrific it was and how he pulled through it, but he did not graduate at the top of his class at West Point. He never wanted to be a soldier."

The current edition of the Road Scholars Speakers Bureau, focuses on presentations exploring Illinois history and culture in recognition of the state’s 200th anniversary.

KFVS First Alert Weather app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • Computer expert weighs in on Facebook privacy

    Computer expert weighs in on Facebook privacy

    Monday, April 9 2018 10:07 PM EDT2018-04-10 02:07:28 GMT
    Do you know what to do if you should receive a privacy notice?  (Source: Facebook)Do you know what to do if you should receive a privacy notice?  (Source: Facebook)

    Do you know what to do if you should receive a privacy notice? 

    Do you know what to do if you should receive a privacy notice? 

  • Actor portrays U.S. Grant in one-man show in Chester, IL

    Actor portrays U.S. Grant in one-man show in Chester, IL

    Monday, April 9 2018 9:16 PM EDT2018-04-10 01:16:51 GMT
    The current edition of the Road Scholars Speakers Bureau, focuses on presentations exploring Illinois history and culture in recognition of the state’s 200th anniversary. (Source: Office of the Governor Bruce Rauner)The current edition of the Road Scholars Speakers Bureau, focuses on presentations exploring Illinois history and culture in recognition of the state’s 200th anniversary. (Source: Office of the Governor Bruce Rauner)
    (Source: Office of the Governor Bruce Rauner)(Source: Office of the Governor Bruce Rauner)

    Dan Haughey, a Black Hawk College Speech Theater Professor Emeritus and actor for the past 45 years from Moline, Illinois, presented his one man show for the packed Chester Public Library titled: "Mr. U.S. Grant: A Man and a Patriot."

    Dan Haughey, a Black Hawk College Speech Theater Professor Emeritus and actor for the past 45 years from Moline, Illinois, presented his one man show for the packed Chester Public Library titled: "Mr. U.S. Grant: A Man and a Patriot."

  • First Alert: Mix of sun and clouds, still cool out

    First Alert: Mix of sun and clouds, still cool out

    Monday, April 9 2018 4:13 PM EDT2018-04-09 20:13:27 GMT
    Big warm-up about mid-week with highs back in the 70s by Thursday and Friday (Source: KFVS)Big warm-up about mid-week with highs back in the 70s by Thursday and Friday (Source: KFVS)
    Big warm-up about mid-week with highs back in the 70s by Thursday and Friday (Source: KFVS)Big warm-up about mid-week with highs back in the 70s by Thursday and Friday (Source: KFVS)

    After a weekend that brought unusual cold and snow the beginning of the work week will be a bit nicer tho still a bit cool for April.

    After a weekend that brought unusual cold and snow the beginning of the work week will be a bit nicer tho still a bit cool for April.

    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Student who went to school without a bra asked to cover up her chest

    Student who went to school without a bra asked to cover up her chest

    Monday, April 9 2018 3:40 PM EDT2018-04-09 19:40:57 GMT
    Monday, April 9 2018 3:40 PM EDT2018-04-09 19:40:57 GMT
    Lizzy Martinez didn’t wear a bra to school and was asked to put two Band-Aids over each nipple. (Source: WWSB/RNN)Lizzy Martinez didn’t wear a bra to school and was asked to put two Band-Aids over each nipple. (Source: WWSB/RNN)

    Lizzy Martinez didn’t wear a bra to school and was asked to put two Band-Aids over each nipple.

    Lizzy Martinez didn’t wear a bra to school and was asked to put two Band-Aids over each nipple.

  • BREAKING

    Body of double murder suspect found in MS

    Body of double murder suspect found in MS

    Monday, April 9 2018 9:39 PM EDT2018-04-10 01:39:49 GMT
    Casey Lawhorn is suspected of killing his mother and friend in Tennessee. (Photo Source: East Ridge Police Department )Casey Lawhorn is suspected of killing his mother and friend in Tennessee. (Photo Source: East Ridge Police Department )

    Jasper County Sheriff Randy Johnson says the body found in Vossburg on Monday morning appears to be Tennessee murder suspect Casey Lawhorn.

    Jasper County Sheriff Randy Johnson says the body found in Vossburg on Monday morning appears to be Tennessee murder suspect Casey Lawhorn.

  • Mom accidentally sends son to school in X-rated McDonald's parody T-shirt

    Mom accidentally sends son to school in X-rated McDonald's parody T-shirt

    Monday, April 9 2018 10:43 AM EDT2018-04-09 14:43:29 GMT
    Monday, April 9 2018 11:06 AM EDT2018-04-09 15:06:13 GMT
    The mom took a closer look at the T-shirt when her son got home from school and realized the logo print wasn’t of golden arches after all. (Source: Amazon)The mom took a closer look at the T-shirt when her son got home from school and realized the logo print wasn’t of golden arches after all. (Source: Amazon)
    The mom took a closer look at the T-shirt when her son got home from school and realized the logo print wasn’t of golden arches after all. (Source: Amazon)The mom took a closer look at the T-shirt when her son got home from school and realized the logo print wasn’t of golden arches after all. (Source: Amazon)

    The mom took a closer look at the T-shirt when her son got home from school and realized the logo print wasn’t of golden arches after all.

    The mom took a closer look at the T-shirt when her son got home from school and realized the logo print wasn’t of golden arches after all.

    •   
Powered by Frankly