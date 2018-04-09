Actor portrays U.S. Grant in one-man show in Chester, IL

The current edition of the Road Scholars Speakers Bureau, focuses on presentations exploring Illinois history and culture in recognition of the state’s 200th anniversary. (Source: Office of the Governor Bruce Rauner)

Dan Haughey, a Black Hawk College Speech Theater Professor Emeritus and actor for the past 45 years from Moline, Illinois, presented his one man show for the packed Chester Public Library titled: "Mr. U.S. Grant: A Man and a Patriot."

Haughey who wrote the one-man play from Ulysses S Grants biographies and journals focuses on Grant’s early life, his time as a citizen in Illinois, and his rise to Civil War fame.

The event was co-produced by the Illinois Humanities Road Scholars Speakers Bureau.

The Illinois Humanities Road Scholars Speakers Bureau enables local nonprofit organizations to present free-admission cultural programs to their communities.

Dan Haughey spoke about what makes Grant such an interesting historical figure.



"He's a paradox, on one hand, we might think of him as the greatest American general of all time, given the nature of the civil war," Haughey said. "How strange and sad and how horrific it was and how he pulled through it, but he did not graduate at the top of his class at West Point. He never wanted to be a soldier."

