Actor portrays U.S. Grant in one-man show in Chester, IL

Do you know what to do if you should receive a privacy notice?
Do you know what to do if you should receive a privacy notice?
Dan Haughey, a Black Hawk College Speech Theater Professor Emeritus and actor for the past 45 years from Moline, Illinois, presented his one man show for the packed Chester Public Library titled: "Mr. U.S. Grant: A Man and a Patriot."
Dan Haughey, a Black Hawk College Speech Theater Professor Emeritus and actor for the past 45 years from Moline, Illinois, presented his one man show for the packed Chester Public Library titled: "Mr. U.S. Grant: A Man and a Patriot."
After a weekend that brought unusual cold and snow the beginning of the work week will be a bit nicer tho still a bit cool for April.
After a weekend that brought unusual cold and snow the beginning of the work week will be a bit nicer tho still a bit cool for April.
The flames were contained to the upstairs part of the home where nothing is salvageable. Downstairs has water damage and the entire structure has smoke damage.
The flames were contained to the upstairs part of the home where nothing is salvageable. Downstairs has water damage and the entire structure has smoke damage.
Diseases spread from sharing needles are on the rise, and this organization is on the move to help stop that
Diseases spread from sharing needles are on the rise, and this organization is on the move to help stop that
Lizzy Martinez didn’t wear a bra to school and was asked to put two Band-Aids over each nipple.
Lizzy Martinez didn’t wear a bra to school and was asked to put two Band-Aids over each nipple.
Jasper County Sheriff Randy Johnson says the body found in Vossburg on Monday morning appears to be Tennessee murder suspect Casey Lawhorn.
Jasper County Sheriff Randy Johnson says the body found in Vossburg on Monday morning appears to be Tennessee murder suspect Casey Lawhorn.
The mom took a closer look at the T-shirt when her son got home from school and realized the logo print wasn’t of golden arches after all.
The mom took a closer look at the T-shirt when her son got home from school and realized the logo print wasn’t of golden arches after all.
A family is searching for answers after two infant sisters were sent to the hospital with serious injuries.
A family is searching for answers after two infant sisters were sent to the hospital with serious injuries.
The FBI on Monday raided the office of Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump’s personal attorney. Trump called the raid "a disgraceful situation" and "an attack on our country."
The FBI on Monday raided the office of Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump’s personal attorney. Trump called the raid "a disgraceful situation" and "an attack on our country."
The 80-year-old comedian faces three counts of aggravated indecent assault, each punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
The 80-year-old comedian faces three counts of aggravated indecent assault, each punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
This isn't the first time Ed Currie, who owns the PuckerButt Pepper Company where the super-hot chilis are grown, has had the honor of claiming of the hottest pepper in the world.
This isn't the first time Ed Currie, who owns the PuckerButt Pepper Company where the super-hot chilis are grown, has had the honor of claiming of the hottest pepper in the world.
The 3-year-old remains in the hospital in critical condition. Family members are praying she will survive.
The 3-year-old remains in the hospital in critical condition. Family members are praying she will survive.
Mississippi State Department of Health is investigating a case of tuberculosis at Ole Miss.
Mississippi State Department of Health is investigating a case of tuberculosis at Ole Miss.
The husband of the woman killed in the March 27 house explosion in Tech Terrace shared his memories of the event that killed his wife, as he and his attorney announced a wrongful death lawsuit on Monday. "I find so much emptiness in my heart, I don't think I will ever be able to fill it," Razman Gelca said, "you ask why we went this way, its the least i can do for her."
The husband of the woman killed in the March 27 house explosion in Tech Terrace shared his memories of the event that killed his wife, as he and his attorney announced a wrongful death lawsuit on Monday. "I find so much emptiness in my heart, I don't think I will ever be able to fill it," Razman Gelca said, "you ask why we went this way, its the least i can do for her."