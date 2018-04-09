Missouri Senate calls for term limits in US constitution - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Missouri Senate calls for term limits in US constitution

The Missouri Senate has passed a resolution calling for a national convention to amend the U.S. constitution to limit the time people can serve in Congress. (Source: Raycom Media) The Missouri Senate has passed a resolution calling for a national convention to amend the U.S. constitution to limit the time people can serve in Congress. (Source: Raycom Media)

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - The Missouri Senate has passed a resolution calling for a national convention to amend the U.S. constitution to limit the time people can serve in Congress.

The proposal, approved Monday in a 22-9 vote, calls for what is known as an Article V Convention of the States in order to propose term limits to the U.S. House and Senate. Two thirds of state legislatures would need to support a convention for it to happen, and then three fourths of those legislatures would have to ratify any amendments the convention proposed. Other Republican-led states have recently supported similar proposals.

The measure now heads to the House.

The resolution is SCR 40

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Heartland NewsNewsMore>>

  • Computer expert weighs in on Facebook privacy

    Computer expert weighs in on Facebook privacy

    Monday, April 9 2018 10:07 PM EDT2018-04-10 02:07:28 GMT
    Do you know what to do if you should receive a privacy notice?  (Source: Facebook)Do you know what to do if you should receive a privacy notice?  (Source: Facebook)

    Do you know what to do if you should receive a privacy notice? 

    Do you know what to do if you should receive a privacy notice? 

  • Actor portrays U.S. Grant in one-man show in Chester, IL

    Actor portrays U.S. Grant in one-man show in Chester, IL

    Monday, April 9 2018 9:16 PM EDT2018-04-10 01:16:51 GMT
    The current edition of the Road Scholars Speakers Bureau, focuses on presentations exploring Illinois history and culture in recognition of the state’s 200th anniversary. (Source: Office of the Governor Bruce Rauner)The current edition of the Road Scholars Speakers Bureau, focuses on presentations exploring Illinois history and culture in recognition of the state’s 200th anniversary. (Source: Office of the Governor Bruce Rauner)
    (Source: Office of the Governor Bruce Rauner)(Source: Office of the Governor Bruce Rauner)

    Dan Haughey, a Black Hawk College Speech Theater Professor Emeritus and actor for the past 45 years from Moline, Illinois, presented his one man show for the packed Chester Public Library titled: "Mr. U.S. Grant: A Man and a Patriot."

    Dan Haughey, a Black Hawk College Speech Theater Professor Emeritus and actor for the past 45 years from Moline, Illinois, presented his one man show for the packed Chester Public Library titled: "Mr. U.S. Grant: A Man and a Patriot."

  • First Alert: Mix of sun and clouds, still cool out

    First Alert: Mix of sun and clouds, still cool out

    Monday, April 9 2018 4:13 PM EDT2018-04-09 20:13:27 GMT
    Big warm-up about mid-week with highs back in the 70s by Thursday and Friday (Source: KFVS)Big warm-up about mid-week with highs back in the 70s by Thursday and Friday (Source: KFVS)
    Big warm-up about mid-week with highs back in the 70s by Thursday and Friday (Source: KFVS)Big warm-up about mid-week with highs back in the 70s by Thursday and Friday (Source: KFVS)

    After a weekend that brought unusual cold and snow the beginning of the work week will be a bit nicer tho still a bit cool for April.

    After a weekend that brought unusual cold and snow the beginning of the work week will be a bit nicer tho still a bit cool for April.

    •   
Powered by Frankly