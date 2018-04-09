It takes everyone to keep work zones safe

After a weekend that brought unusual cold and snow the beginning of the work week will be a bit nicer tho still a bit cool for April.
The flames were contained to the upstairs part of the home where nothing is salvageable. Downstairs has water damage and the entire structure has smoke damage.
Diseases spread from sharing needles are on the rise, and this organization is on the move to help stop that
It can be a challenge to stay safe on the job when your 'office' involves standing on a busy road as traffic zooms by.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet reports four injured after a crash near Cadiz, Ky.
The FBI on Monday raided the office of Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump’s personal attorney. Trump called the raid "a disgraceful situation" and "an attack on our country."
Lizzy Martinez didn’t wear a bra to school and was asked to put two Band-Aids over each nipple.
A family is searching for answers after two infant sisters were sent to the hospital with serious injuries.
Jasper County Sheriff Randy Johnson says the body found in Vossburg on Monday morning appears to be Tennessee murder suspect Casey Lawhorn.
The 3-year-old remains in the hospital in critical condition. Family members are praying she will survive.
The mom took a closer look at the T-shirt when her son got home from school and realized the logo print wasn’t of golden arches after all.
During the time the two victims were missing, fliers had been created and were broadcast on television.
Sumter Co. Coroner Greg Hancock confirmed that District Attorney Plez Hardin was pronounced dead at 3:05 p.m. Sunday.
The agency said no one from Medicare would ever call seniors uninvited asking questions to get new Medicare number and card information.
Lyft told the customer it takes these matters seriously and assured he would never be paired with that driver again.
