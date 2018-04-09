Multiple injuries after crash east of Cadiz, KY - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Multiple injuries after crash east of Cadiz, KY

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
Connect
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet reports four injured after a crash near Cadiz, Ky. (Source: Raycom Media) The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet reports four injured after a crash near Cadiz, Ky. (Source: Raycom Media)
TRIGG COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet reports four injured after a crash near Cadiz, Ky. in the late afternoon on Monday, April 9. 

The crash involved a commercial vehicle and a passenger vehicle at 8033 Hopkinsville Road (US 68 West, near the 26.4-mile marker).

The crash has been cleared and all lanes are now open.

This is just west of the Trigg-Christian County line along the westbound lanes of US 68/KY 80.

KFVS First Alert Weather app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Trump: FBI raid on lawyer an 'attack on our country'

    Trump: FBI raid on lawyer an 'attack on our country'

    Monday, April 9 2018 4:11 PM EDT2018-04-09 20:11:23 GMT
    Monday, April 9 2018 7:27 PM EDT2018-04-09 23:27:30 GMT

    The FBI on Monday raided the office of Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump’s personal attorney. Trump called the raid "a disgraceful situation" and "an attack on our country."

    The FBI on Monday raided the office of Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump’s personal attorney. Trump called the raid "a disgraceful situation" and "an attack on our country."

  • Student who went to school without a bra asked to cover up her chest

    Student who went to school without a bra asked to cover up her chest

    Monday, April 9 2018 3:40 PM EDT2018-04-09 19:40:57 GMT
    Monday, April 9 2018 3:40 PM EDT2018-04-09 19:40:57 GMT
    Lizzy Martinez didn’t wear a bra to school and was asked to put two Band-Aids over each nipple. (Source: WWSB/RNN)Lizzy Martinez didn’t wear a bra to school and was asked to put two Band-Aids over each nipple. (Source: WWSB/RNN)

    Lizzy Martinez didn’t wear a bra to school and was asked to put two Band-Aids over each nipple.

    Lizzy Martinez didn’t wear a bra to school and was asked to put two Band-Aids over each nipple.

  • BREAKING

    Sheriff: Body found in MS appears to be TN murder suspect

    Sheriff: Body found in MS appears to be TN murder suspect

    Monday, April 9 2018 7:47 PM EDT2018-04-09 23:47:16 GMT
    Casey Lawhorn is suspected of killing his mother and friend in Tennessee. (Photo Source: East Ridge Police Department )Casey Lawhorn is suspected of killing his mother and friend in Tennessee. (Photo Source: East Ridge Police Department )

    Jasper County Sheriff Randy Johnson says the body found in Vossburg on Monday morning appears to be Tennessee murder suspect Casey Lawhorn.

    Jasper County Sheriff Randy Johnson says the body found in Vossburg on Monday morning appears to be Tennessee murder suspect Casey Lawhorn.

    •   
Powered by Frankly