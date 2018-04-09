Multiple injuries after crash east of Cadiz, KY

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet reports four injured after a crash near Cadiz, Ky. (Source: Raycom Media)

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet reports four injured after a crash near Cadiz, Ky. in the late afternoon on Monday, April 9.

The crash involved a commercial vehicle and a passenger vehicle at 8033 Hopkinsville Road (US 68 West, near the 26.4-mile marker).

The crash has been cleared and all lanes are now open.

This is just west of the Trigg-Christian County line along the westbound lanes of US 68/KY 80.

