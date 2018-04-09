1 dead, multiple injuries after crash east of Cadiz, KY

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet reports four injured after a crash near Cadiz, Ky.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet reports four injured after a crash near Cadiz, Ky.
Signs are up for a construction project in Cape Girardeau, Mo, but it will be a couple weeks before the work begins.
Signs are up for a construction project in Cape Girardeau, Mo, but it will be a couple weeks before the work begins.
Do you know what to do if you should receive a privacy notice?
Do you know what to do if you should receive a privacy notice?
Dan Haughey, a Black Hawk College Speech Theater Professor Emeritus and actor for the past 45 years from Moline, Illinois, presented his one man show for the packed Chester Public Library titled: "Mr. U.S. Grant: A Man and a Patriot."
Dan Haughey, a Black Hawk College Speech Theater Professor Emeritus and actor for the past 45 years from Moline, Illinois, presented his one man show for the packed Chester Public Library titled: "Mr. U.S. Grant: A Man and a Patriot."
After a weekend that brought unusual cold and snow the beginning of the work week will be a bit nicer tho still a bit cool for April.
After a weekend that brought unusual cold and snow the beginning of the work week will be a bit nicer tho still a bit cool for April.