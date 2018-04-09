1 dead, multiple injuries after crash east of Cadiz, KY - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

1 dead, multiple injuries after crash east of Cadiz, KY

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet reports four injured after a crash near Cadiz, Ky. (Source: Raycom Media) The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet reports four injured after a crash near Cadiz, Ky. (Source: Raycom Media)
TRIGG COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

One person is dead following a two-vehicle crash on US 68 at 4:38 p.m. on Monday, April 9.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet reported that a vehicle, driven by Erica Nyakeraka, 35 of Cadiz, Ky., failed to slow down approaching a semi truck that a just pulled on to US 68 driven by Virgil Litwiller, 70 of Farmington, Ky. and hit the semi

Nyakeraka was transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.

US 68 was closed for several hours as the crash was cleared and all lanes were re-opened

This is just west of the Trigg-Christian County line along the westbound lanes of US 68/KY 80.

